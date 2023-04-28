Xstream Box Upgrade Will Also Get You 12 Months of Disney+ Hotstar

Xstream Box is the Set-Top Box (STB) that you need if you want to convert your old TV into a Smart one. The issue with the old generation TVs is that they don’t come powered by Android and thus don’t have pre-loaded apps. Due to this, consumers can’t really watch their favourite content from the OTT (over-the-top) applications they desire. If you are already an Airtel Digital TV customer, then you can upgrade to the Xstream Box. Upgrading would come with a major benefit of Disney+ Hotstar. Get more details about the offer below.

Read More - Airtel 5G Goes Live In 3000 Indian Cities and Towns, Bringing Next-Gen Connectivity to Millions

Airtel Xstream Box Upgrade Details

To upgrade to the Xstream Box, you will have to pay Rs 1999. On top of this cost, you won’t have to pay anything more. This cost includes the additional benefit as well as installation charges.

The additional benefit bundled is Disney+ Hotstar for 12 months worth Rs 899. This basically means that you will be getting the Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription for a whole year at no additional cost. This is a great deal because of the kind of features that Xstream Box comes with. Let me walk you through the features of the Airtel Xstream Box.

The Airtel Xstream Box offers access to a variety of OTT platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Eros Now, and many more. Powered by Google's Android TV, it also allows users to download and use over 5000 applications.

One of the significant benefits of the Airtel Xstream Box is that it enables users to watch content in 4K on TVs with a 4K display panel. Additionally, it allows for seamless switching between linear TV and OTT platforms, making it easy to enjoy both types of content.

The Xstream Box also includes a built-in Chromecast, enabling users to cast their device's screen onto their TV. It is also compatible with Google Assistant, allowing users to search for content using voice commands. Furthermore, users can record on-air TV shows and movies on their Android box TV.

However, it is worth noting that users cannot access OTT content without subscribing to a DTH pack. A monthly subscription fee of at least Rs 153 is required to keep the connection active.

According to Airtel, the ideal internet speed for using the Xstream Box is between 70 and 100 Mbps. Although it can work with a 40 Mbps speed plan, higher speeds are recommended to ensure a seamless experience.