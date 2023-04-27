Vantage Data Centers Announces Second Campus in London

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data centre campuses, has announced the development of its second data centre campus (LHR2) in London, backed by an investment of 250 million euros. This development comes three months after the company entered the market with a 500 million euros 48MW campus (LHR1).

Second Data Center Campus (LHR2)

LHR2 will include a single data centre providing 20MW of IT capacity across 194,000 square feet (18,000 square meters) in Park Royal, London's largest industrial area. With its location being less than 30 minutes from London Heathrow Airport and nearby hotels in the city centre, the site offers essential accessibility for customers. The LHR2 facility is set to open in early 2025.

Increasing Regional Team

According to the statement, Vantage is expanding its team in the EMEA region by almost 55% this year to serve customers better and facilitate their growth and success. This will support ongoing operations and business developments.

Sustainability and BREEAM Rating

In addition to its sustainability efforts that will earn the campus BREEAM excellent status, LHR2 will feature a number of other sustainable features, including air and water source heat pumps and an overall low power usage effectiveness (PUE). The data centre will also link to the local district heating network to repurpose waste heat and support the local community.

Local Artist and Design

To create an impactful and unique presence in the area, Vantage has partnered with a local artist to design a portion of the data centre's facade. The artist will be inspired by the local community and will use durable, non-combustible materials.

With both London campuses underway, Vantage will invest more than 750 million euros into the local economy. In addition, Vantage's EMEA portfolio will expand to 12 campuses across the region once fully developed, offering customers 216MW of IT capacity across more than 2.6 million square feet (244,000 square meters), including the company's Cardiff campus, one of the largest in Europe, located just 160 kilometres from London.

Vantage Data Centers develops and operates across five continents in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, the addition of LHR2 marks Vantage's third campus in the United Kingdom.