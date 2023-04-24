EcoDataCenter Announces 150 MW Campus in Ostersund, Sweden

EcoDataCenter, the sustainable data center company, has announced a new milestone in its journey towards a more circular and sustainable future. The company has unveiled its upcoming campus, EcoDataCenter 2, which will be built with a circular focus and enable food production. The campus will have a capacity of 150 MW and is set to be the company's biggest project yet.

EcoDataCenter 2

EcoDataCenter is gearing up for its next big project with the upcoming EcoDataCenter 2. According to the company, the new facility is referred to as the 2.0 of its predecessor, EcoDataCenter 1, and is set to be a new industrial establishment. EcoDataCenter 2 will see the company collaborate with partners who share its ambitions and goals, working in perfect symbiosis with WA3RM.

Green Energy

Jamtkraft, which engages in producing, distributing, and selling electric power, will also provide green energy, helping to electrify the municipality of Ostersund. The project is unique in its execution, as the design is developed for a circular establishment right from the start. With this move, EcoDataCenter is taking Sweden and its customers to the next stage of the green transition.

The Data Center Campus

EcoDataCenter's upcoming campus, EcoDataCenter 2, is expected to cover an establishment area of 32 acres in phase one, resulting in around 1,000 jobs annually. The center will be constructed with wood, much like the company's other centers, and will use 100% renewable electricity.

Recycling Waste

In addition, the waste heat generated by EcoDataCenter 2 will be utilized to contribute to a large area of food production, making it a significant investment that the company plans to expand on with further investments in the future.

EcoDataCenter 2 Timeline

The company says it will continuously update the progress of the project. The project launched on April 20, 2023, will have its first phase of 20 MW ready by 2026, and the full project is targeted to be completed by 2033 with 150 MW. The facility is being built to withstand the coldest day in Osterund, with -31 degrees recorded in 2022.