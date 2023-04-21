DCI Completes First Data Centre AKL01 in Auckland

DCI Data Centres (DCI), a portfolio company of Brookfield's Global Data Centre Platform, has completed the construction of its first of two cloud data centres in Auckland, New Zealand. The new generation AKL01 centre was completed on time and on budget and forms part of DCI's strategy to expand its presence in New Zealand. A second site in Albany, AKL02, is currently under construction and will bring a total of 50+ MW of critical technical infrastructure to the New Zealand market.

Also Read: Spark New Zealand to Invest in Data Centres and 5G Over Three Years

Creating Employment Opportunities

The new data centre has been built to the highest physical and virtual security and compliance standards to manage multi-national cloud, highly classified government, and defence workloads. Each data centre is expected to create over 150 jobs during construction and 250 ongoing full-time equivalent jobs in supporting information and communications technology (ICT) industries once operational.

Also Read: BAM Digital Realty Starts Its First Greenfield Data Centre in India

According to the statement by the company, "AKL01 has been designed to support New Zealand's data sovereignty, cloud adoption and digital skills development. It is expected to collectively bring over NZD 600 million to the Auckland region, with a combined economic value exceeding NZD 1.4 billion over the life of the projects."

The facility runs on Renewable Sources

DCI intends to run its facilities in New Zealand from 100% renewable sources and to set industry-leading benchmarks for water and energy efficiency as it continues its expansion in the country.

Also Read: Brookfield to Acquire Data4 From AXA IM Alts

Brookfield's Global Data Center Portfolio

The launch of this high-specification data centre is another milestone in Brookfield's ongoing efforts to enhance New Zealand's digital infrastructure. Brookfield's Global Data Center Platform currently comprises four portfolio companies, DCI Data Centers (Asia Pacific), BAM-DLR (India), Ascenty (South America) and Evoque (North America), which collectively operate over 50 data centers across four continents servicing a range of hyperscale customers.