DCI Completes First Data Centre AKL01 in Auckland

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

DCI Data Centres has completed construction of its first cloud data centre in Auckland, New Zealand, which was built to the highest security and compliance standards. A second site is currently under construction, and both centres are expected to create over 150 jobs during construction and 250 ongoing jobs in ICT industries.

Highlights

  • AKL01 centre built to highest security and compliance standards.
  • Second site, AKL02, currently under construction.
  • DCI plans to run its facilities from 100% renewable sources and set industry-leading benchmarks for water and energy efficiency.

Follow Us

DCI Completes First Data Centre AKL01 in Auckland, New Zealand

DCI Data Centres (DCI), a portfolio company of Brookfield's Global Data Centre Platform, has completed the construction of its first of two cloud data centres in Auckland, New Zealand. The new generation AKL01 centre was completed on time and on budget and forms part of DCI's strategy to expand its presence in New Zealand. A second site in Albany, AKL02, is currently under construction and will bring a total of 50+ MW of critical technical infrastructure to the New Zealand market.

Also Read: Spark New Zealand to Invest in Data Centres and 5G Over Three Years

Creating Employment Opportunities

The new data centre has been built to the highest physical and virtual security and compliance standards to manage multi-national cloud, highly classified government, and defence workloads. Each data centre is expected to create over 150 jobs during construction and 250 ongoing full-time equivalent jobs in supporting information and communications technology (ICT) industries once operational.

Also Read: BAM Digital Realty Starts Its First Greenfield Data Centre in India

According to the statement by the company, "AKL01 has been designed to support New Zealand's data sovereignty, cloud adoption and digital skills development. It is expected to collectively bring over NZD 600 million to the Auckland region, with a combined economic value exceeding NZD 1.4 billion over the life of the projects."

The facility runs on Renewable Sources

DCI intends to run its facilities in New Zealand from 100% renewable sources and to set industry-leading benchmarks for water and energy efficiency as it continues its expansion in the country.

Also Read: Brookfield to Acquire Data4 From AXA IM Alts

Brookfield's Global Data Center Portfolio

The launch of this high-specification data centre is another milestone in Brookfield's ongoing efforts to enhance New Zealand's digital infrastructure. Brookfield's Global Data Center Platform currently comprises four portfolio companies, DCI Data Centers (Asia Pacific), BAM-DLR (India), Ascenty (South America) and Evoque (North America), which collectively operate over 50 data centers across four continents servicing a range of hyperscale customers.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments