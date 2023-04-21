Best 200 Mbps Broadband Plans in India

In India, there are several internet service providers (ISPs) that offer similar broadband plans with different benefits, which can make it challenging for users to choose. One such plan is the 200 Mbps broadband plan, which is offered by many providers with various perks. Here are some of the best 200 Mbps broadband plans currently available in the market.

Airtel's Entertainment Pack

Airtel is one of the most prominent players in the Indian broadband market. Through its Xstream Fiber connection, Airtel offers plans with OTT access, starting with the 'Entertainment' pack that provides 200 Mbps internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999, exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides 'Airtel Thanks Benefits' with its broadband plans, which include subscriptions to OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Wynk Music. This is also Airtel's bestselling plan.

BSNL's 200 Mbps Plan

BSNL is a state-owned telco that offers the Fiber Premium Plus 1 plan via its Bharat Fibre connection. This plan provides a high-speed connectivity speed of 200 Mbps at a monthly cost of Rs 1,299. The plan offers a 4000GB data limit, beyond which the speed reduces to 15 Mbps. There are no OTT benefits bundled with this plan. However, users do get a free voice calling benefit.

Excitel's 200 Mbps Plan

Excitel is a broadband service provider that only offers internet speeds of 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, or 400 Mbps. The 200 Mbps plan from Excitel is one of the most reasonably priced plans that offer great value. The plan comes at different price tags for different durations. Excitel provides users with a 200 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 799. Users can also get the plan for 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months for a monthly cost of Rs 667, Rs 499, and Rs 424, respectively. The plans from Excitel are truly unlimited, and no FUP data limit is levied.