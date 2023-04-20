9 Web Series Premiering on OTT This Week That Are Ideal for a Binge-Night



OTT platforms continue to provide an amazing array of new web series as we head into the hot month of April. Viewers are spoiled for choice with so many genres and languages to pick from. These web series, debuting on OTT this week in April, offer an exciting fusion of drama, humour, action, and more, making them the ideal diversion from everyday life. Set aside some time to binge-watch these eagerly awaited shows and get ready to be entertained.

Here is a list of web series premiering on OTT in April that you shouldn't miss:

Tengoku Daimakyo

Masakazu Ishiguro's Japanese manga serves as the inspiration for this post-apocalyptic adventure series. The plot follows Kiruko and Maru as they travel across Japan's ruins in search of the fabled Heaven.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: April 18, 2023

The Diplomat

The upcoming Netflix series follows Kate Wyler, the next American ambassador to the United Kingdom. She must manage her marriage to fellow career diplomat Hal Wyler while working to diffuse global problems and adjusting to her new role in the spotlight. The series' main actors are Keri Russell, Noah Emmerich, Austin Stowell, and Damon Herriman.

OTT platform: Netflix Release date: April 20, 2023

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala are the key characters in Pratim D. Gupta's romantic thriller fantasy television series. The unique love affair between a human dentist and a stunning vampire, which takes place on the streets of Kolkata, is the series' central plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: April 20, 2023

Indian Matchmaking Season 3

The third season of this well-liked reality show follows matchmaker Sima Taparia as she works to pair up her Indian and Indian American clientele. The upcoming season is anticipated to have the same structure as the previous ones.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: April 21, 2023

Garmi

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, this upcoming Hindi-language drama stars Vyom Yadav, Disha Thakur, and Pankaj Saraswat. The story of Arvind Shukla, a young man who leaves his birthplace in pursuit of his dream of working for the government, centers on how he navigates college politics, power struggles, and criminal activity.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: April 21, 2023

Rio Connection

This 1970s-era television series depicts the lives of European gangsters who settled in Brazil and turned it into the world's biggest organized crime center for importing narcotics into Europe. The show, helmed by Stefano Sollima, stars Colin Woodell, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Betty Gabriel, Andrew Lees, and Connor Del Rio.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: April 21, 2023

SUGA: Road to D-Day

This documentary follows the South Korean artist Suga, a member of the well-known K-pop group BTS, as he gets ready to release his debut solo album, D-DAY.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: April 21, 2023

Dead Ringers

This psychological thriller series is based on the 1988 film of the same name, starring Rachel Weisz as twin gynaecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle. Alice Troughton is the show's director, while Alice Birch is its author. The series promises to be a suspenseful thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: April 21, 2023

Rough Diamonds

Rough Diamonds is an upcoming Netflix television series. The series stars Kevin Janssens, Marie Vinck, and Casper Knopf, among others, and centres on an Orthodox Jewish family in Antwerp. The show's creators are Yuval Yefet and Rotem Shamir. The program promises to be a family drama that will present the lives and difficulties of the people in an unusual location.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: April 21, 2023