Six Must-Watch Indian Web Series in April to Spice up Your Summer

Get ready for an exciting summer with these seven Indian web series that will be available on OTT platforms in April. There's entertainment for every taste on digital platforms, from drama to comedy. With the debut of the new series, our viewing options will become even more diverse. So get ready for an exciting journey with these Indian web shows that will be available on OTT platforms in April.

Also Read: Exciting New OTT Releases for April: Movies to Add to Your Watchlist This Week

Here's a list of Indian web series that will premiere on OTT platforms in April:

Gutar Gu

Gutar Gu is a romantic Hindi web series about two young lovers navigating the challenges of a small-town romance. The series is directed by Saqib Pandor and stars Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: April 5, 2023

IRL - In Real Love

IRL - In Real Love is a Netflix original series that explores the modern dating dilemma of finding love through traditional methods or online connections. The show follows four people with different dating styles as they navigate the highs and lows of meeting someone they've connected with online. Gauahar Khan and Rannvijay Singha host the show, and Raghu Ram is the director.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: April 6, 2023

Also Read: April 2023 Releases on Disney Plus Hotstar: What to Watch

Jubilee

Jubilee is a Hindi historical drama that explores the origins of Hindi cinema in freshly independent India. The series stars Prasenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Aparshakti Khurana and is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Part 1 premiered on April 7, 2023, and Part 2 premiered on April 14, 2023, both on Amazon Prime Video.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: April 7, 2023

Tooth Pari

When Love Bites Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is a romantic fantasy thriller series starring Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari. The show is directed by Pratim Dasgupta and is expected to feature both romantic and suspenseful themes.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: April 20, 2023

Garmi

Garmi is an upcoming Hindi drama series directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The show features Vyom Yadav, Disha Thakur, and Pankaj Saraswat in prominent roles. The story revolves around Arvind Shukla, a young man who leaves his hometown to pursue his dream of working in government but gets caught up in power struggles, criminal activity, and college politics.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: April 21, 2023

Also Read: April Entertainment Preview: Exciting New Releases on OTT Platforms

Indian Matchmaking Season 3

The third season of the reality series "Indian Matchmaking" follows matchmaker Sima Taparia as she uses her expertise and traditional methods to help unmarried millennials around the world find their true love. This season, Sima's matchmaking services will be available to both new and returning clients in cities like New York, New Delhi, Miami, and London.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: April 21, 2023