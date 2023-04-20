Airtel has 5 Prepaid Plans that Offer Either Disney+ Hotstar or Amazon Prime Membership

While several Airtel's plans offer customers the OTT (over-the-top) benefit of the Xstream app, there are only select plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar or Amazon Prime Membership. Today, we will be focusing on the plans that offer these major OTT benefits. There are currently only five such plans on offer. Up until a few months back, there were more plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription, but now there are only three left. Airtel discontinued several Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans recently, a move that its arch-rival Jio also made. Let's take a look at the Amazon Prime Membership and Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans from the company.

Airtel Disney+ Hotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans

Bharti Airtel offers three plans currently that offer users a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. These plans cost Rs 499, Rs 839, and Rs 3359. All of these plans offer customers truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The Rs 3359 plan offers 2.5GB of daily data, the Rs 839 plan offers 2GB of daily data, and Rs 499 plan offers 3GB of daily data. The validity of the Rs 499 plan is only 28 days, while the Rs 839 and Rs 3359 plans come with a validity of 84 days and 365 days, respectively.

With the Rs 3359, users get Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year along with unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music free. The Rs 839 and Rs 499 plans come with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months. Both these plans also bundle additional benefits such as unlimited 5G data and more Airtel Thanks benefits.

Airtel Amazon Prime Membership Bundled Prepaid Plans

Bharti Airtel offers two prepaid plans that come bundled with Amazon Prime Membership for users. These plans cost Rs 699 and Rs 999 and come with a validity of 56 days and 84 days. Both plans offer unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. With the Rs 699 plan, users get 3GB of daily data with an Amazon Prime Membership of 56 days, while with the Rs 999 plan, users get 2.5GB of daily data with an Amazon Prime Membership of 84 days.

Both these plans also offer other additional benefits, such as the Airtel Xstream app, unlimited 5G data, and more. You can recharge with them directly through the Airtel Thanks app or the Airtel.in website.