NHAI to Develop Around 10,000 Km of Fibre Infrastructure Across India

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced plans to develop approximately 10,000 km of Optic Fibre Cables (OFC) infrastructure across the country by the end of the fiscal year 2024-25. The project will be implemented by National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a fully owned Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of NHAI, which will create integrated utility corridors along National Highways for the development of OFC infrastructure.

Providing Internet Connectivity to Remote locations

The project will provide internet connectivity to remote areas across India and enable the roll-out of new-age telecom technologies like 5G and 6G.

Expressway Corridors

As part of this project, around 1,367 km of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and 512 km of the Hyderabad-Bangalore corridor have been identified as pilot routes for the Digital Highway development.

Recent Inauguration to help 5G Rollout

Recently, the 246 km long Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was inaugurated, featuring a three-meter-wide dedicated utility corridor used to lay Optical Fibre Cables. This will serve as the backbone for the roll-out of the 5G network in the region.

Fibre on Demand

The OFC network will allow a direct plug-and-play or 'Fibre-on-demand' model for Telecom/Internet Services. The network will be leased out on a Fixed Price Allotment mechanism on an 'Open for All' basis through a web portal to eligible users. The OFC allotment policy is currently being finalized in consultation with the DoT (Department of Telecommunications) and TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India).

The creation of Digital Highways is expected to have a catalytic impact on growth and development, as well as contribute to the digital transformation of the country. OFC laying work along the National Highways has already begun and is targeted for completion in approximately one year.