3GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans from Airtel and Jio with Unlimited 5G

As 5G networks are starting to roll out globally, many are considering upgrading their data plans to take advantage of faster speeds and improved connectivity. Airtel and Jio, two of India's largest telecom operators, offer 3GB daily data prepaid plans with unlimited 5G data. Take a look at these plans so that you can recharge with them.

Reliance Jio 3GB Daily Data Plans

Jio offers three different 3GB daily data plans, priced at Rs 219, Rs 399, and Rs 999. The plans come with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 3GB of daily data. In addition, users also get access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity. The Rs 219, Rs 399, and Rs 999 plans come with a validity of 14, 28, and 84 days, respectively.

Bharti Airtel 3GB Daily Data Plans

Airtel offers three 3GB daily data plans as well, priced at Rs 399, Rs 499, and Rs 699. The plans come with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 3GB of daily data. Users can also access additional benefits through the Airtel Thanks app. The Rs 499 plan comes with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for three months, while the Rs 699 plan comes with Amazon Prime. The Rs 399, Rs 499, and Rs 699 plans come with a validity of 28, 28, and 56 days, respectively.

All of the plans from Airtel and Jio come with truly unlimited 5G data, which means users can use as much data as they want without worrying about reaching their data limit.

When comparing the plans from Airtel and Jio, there are some notable differences. Jio offers a lower-priced plan at Rs 219, which comes with a validity of 14 days. However, Airtel's plans come with more additional benefits, such as Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and Amazon Prime. There are prepaid plans from Vi and BSNL as well, which offer 3GB of daily data. But these plans don't come with truly unlimited 5G data.