2Africa Subsea Cable Lands at Port Said in Egypt

The 2Africa ship has successfully completed its journey, ending with a landing on the Mediterranean coast in Port Said, Egypt. This achievement marks a significant step forward in global connectivity as Telecom Egypt infrastructure will now seamlessly match traffic between Africa, Asia, and Europe, connecting the world's largest subsea cable ever deployed.

Port Said's First subsea cable landing

This successful landing, signals the completion of the 2Africa’s landings in Egypt along with its newly-built, diverse, and short crossing routes complemented with Telecom Egypt’s Red Sea festoon. The event also marked Port Said's first subsea cable landing, international business development senior manager at Telecom Egypt shared on a LinkedIn post.

2Africa Cable

2Africa's 16 fiber pairs connect India and the Gulf to Europe, linking 33 countries through 46 landings and enhancing global connectivity. With a design capacity of up to 180 Tbps, the cable facilitates communications for over three billion people. 2Africa announced the first landing of the 2Africa cable in Genoa, Italy. Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) is responsible for manufacturing and deploying the cable, which is due for completion in 2024.

At 45,000 km long, 2Africa will be one of the world's largest subsea cable projects and will interconnect Europe (eastward via Egypt), Asia (via Saudi Arabia), and Africa. The 2Africa project aims to enhance growth in 4G technology and facilitate the expansion of 5G and fixed broadband access by bridging the connectivity gap in underrepresented and rural areas.

In May 2020, Meta (formerly known as Facebook), along with Telecom Egypt, China Mobile International, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, STC, Vodafone, and the West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC), announced the construction of the 2Africa cable.

The cable is intended to circle the African continent, connecting 23 countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. The successful cable landing in Port Said, Egypt, is a significant step forward in completing this project.