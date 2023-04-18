Exciting New OTT Releases for April: Movies to Add to Your Watchlist This Week

Looking for some exciting entertainment this week? We've got you covered! There's something for everyone, from superhero action to cartoon adventures and romantic comedies. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and start watching the movies that are available on OTT streaming services this week.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Quantumania, The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, follows the heroic couple as they embark on an exhilarating journey through the quantum realm to save the planet. Directed by Peyton Reed, the movie stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Jonathan Majors.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: April 18, 2023

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Once and Always Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Forever is a special reunion of the original cast members from the popular TV series from the 1990s. The rangers unite once more to fight a well-known threat from the past and save the Earth. David Yost, Walter Emanuel Jones, Johnny Yong Bosch, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, and Catherine Sutherland are among the special stars.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: April 19, 2023

Chhota Bheem and the Return of Dragar

Chhota Bheem and the Return of Dragar is an Indian animated film that follows Chhota Bheem and his friends as they travel to Valoza with Professor Dhoomketu to investigate the phenomenon of the Northern Lights. Upon arrival, they must battle Dragar, the king of Valoza, to save the realm.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: April 20, 2023

65

65 is a science fiction action thriller film directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who also wrote the smash horror picture A Quiet Place. Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt star in the lead roles, with Chloe Coleman and Nika King in minor roles. The plot revolves around an astronaut who crashes, lands on a mysterious planet, and must navigate an uncharted environment to return to Earth.

OTT platform: BookMyShow

Release date: April 20, 2023

A Tourist's Guide to Love

The romantic comedy A Tourist's Guide to Love, written and directed by Steven K. Tsuchida, follows Amanda, a travel executive who meets a free-spirited tour guide while on a work trip to Vietnam. Starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Ben Feldman, and Missi Pyle, the film explores the adventure of life and the pursuit of love.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: April 21, 2023