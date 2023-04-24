BSNL 1GB per Day Packs With 28 Days Validity Detailed

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecommunications company, offers a wide range of prepaid plans to its customers, including 1GB per day prepaid plans. These plans come with a daily data limit of 1GB, which means that the customers will get 1GB of high-speed data every day for the duration of the plan. BSNL offers 1GB per day packs with 28 days validity in multiple denominations bundled with different benefits. Let's now look at the same in the story ahead.

Also Read: BSNL Offers This Cheapest Recharge Option for a Secondary Number

Here's the list of 1GB per day prepaid plans offered by BSNL with 28 days validity :

BSNL Rs 184 Plan (Podcast)

BSNL's Rs 184 plan comes with 1GB of high-speed data every day for 28 days. Additionally, customers get unlimited voice calls (including Local, STD and national roaming) and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. BSNL customers can use unlimited data at 40 Kbps post the usage of the daily high-speed data quota. The plan also comes bundled with BSNL Tunes and Lystn Podcast Service.

Also Read: BSNL Offers This Prepaid Plan With Night Unlimited Data

BSNL Rs 185 Plan (Gaming 1)

BSNL offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs 185, which provides 1GB of high-speed data per day for 28 days. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls (including Local, STD and national roaming) and 100 SMS per day for the same duration. Once the daily data limit is exhausted, customers can still enjoy unlimited internet access at a reduced speed of 40 Kbps. In addition, the plan comes with BSNL Tunes and Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service as a bundled offer.

Also Read: BSNL 4G Services Available in These Circles on Limited Scale

BSNL Rs 186 Plan (Gaming 2)

BSNL's Rs 186 plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers 1GB of high-speed data every day. Additionally, customers get unlimited voice calls (including Local, STD and national roaming) and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Moreover, post high-speed data quota, BSNL customers can use unlimited data at 40 Kbps. The plan also comes bundled with BSNL Tunes and Hardy Games.

BSNL 1.5GB per Day Plan

BSNL also offers a 187 Prepaid plan with 1.5GB of data per day with a validity of 28 days, and the rest of the benefits are the same as the above plans. However, no gaming or podcast service is bundled with the plan, and hence extra high-speed data of 500MB is added to the plan benefits.

Also Read: BSNL Offers this Special 70 Day Validity Prepaid Plan, Check Out!

It's important to note that after the daily limit of 1GB is exhausted, the speed will be reduced to 40 Kbps in all the above plans. However, customers can still use the internet at this reduced speed without any additional charges for basic communication.

The plans discussed above are available in most of the telecom circles. However, some plans may not be available in all the circles, which can be checked on the BSNL App or website.