Airtel Black Benefits: Revisiting in 2023

Keeping track of multiple payment cycles for various Airtel services can be a daunting task for customers. In order to simplify the process and offer an all-in-one solution for Airtel services, the telecom giant has launched Airtel Black. It not only provides a wide range of combination packages but also offers a plethora of benefits to its customers.

One Bill for All Services

Airtel Black enables its users to combine all Airtel services, including DTH, postpaid, broadband, and fiber, under one umbrella and get an all-inclusive bill. This means customers no longer need to keep track of multiple payment cycles, making their lives much easier.

Flexible Plans

Customers have the flexibility to choose from fixed bundle plans, ranging from a pocket-friendly plan priced at Rs 699 to a best-seller plan priced at Rs 2,099, or create their own soft-bundled plans as per their requirements.

One Call Center

Airtel Black provides one common customer care number for resolving all queries pertaining to the various services offered in the Airtel Black bundle. Customers no longer need to call different numbers for each service, making the process hassle-free.

Dedicated Relationship Team

One of the best benefits of Airtel Black is the dedicated relationship team. Each customer gets personal assistance and priority service. This ensures that customers have a hassle-free experience.

Priority Resolution

Complaints regarding services, upgrades, and other queries are resolved on priority for Airtel Black customers. This ensures that customers get the best service possible.

Call Pick-ups in 60 Seconds

Customers enjoy the benefit of priority status with a call pick-up in 60 seconds or less. In the rare event that a call is not answered within the specified time, a priority callback is provided to resolve any issues at the earliest timeframe possible.

Free Lifetime Service Visits

Airtel Black provides free servicing of DTH and fiber connections by experts, saving customers the money they would have spent on service visits every year.

Nominal Charges for Switching or Installation

Switching to Airtel Black is a seamless process, with additional services added to existing plans. Customers can switch between plans or get their fiber and DTH connections installed at nominal rates. Moreover, if customers take a new Xstream box or a new fiber connection under the plan, Rs. 1180 broadband installation charges will be waived instantly.

Airtel Xstream Box

For just Rs 2000, customers can get unlimited entertainment with the best of TV, YouTube and OTT content available through the Airtel Xstream Box.