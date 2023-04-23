Verizon Expands 5G Ultra Wideband Network in Nebraska

Verizon, the American telecommunications company, has announced the expansion of its 5G Ultra Wideband network in Nebraska. This new Ultra fast 5G service is now available in several new markets across the state, including Columbus, Cozad, Grand Island, Hastings, Nickerson, North Platte, Spalding, and Tilden.

Enabling Faster Speeds and Capacity

The deployment of 5G Ultra Wideband cell sites in each of these communities is now live, enabling customers to enjoy faster speeds, greater capacity, and performance comparable to a wired broadband internet connection.

With the rollout of 5G Ultra Wideband in these markets, residents and visitors in Nebraska can now take advantage of a wide range of benefits, such as streaming high-quality audio and video, playing console-quality games, and conducting video chats and conferencing.

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband

Verizon's use of recently acquired C-band spectrum enables them to deliver 5G Ultra Wideband service to customers using up to 100 MHz of bandwidth, with plans to increase bandwidth further by the end of the year. This additional bandwidth will provide significantly higher speeds and much greater capacity to accommodate more customers.

Result in Exponential Increase in Data Carried on Network

Verizon's expansion of its 5G Ultra Wideband network in Nebraska will result in exponential increase in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community, which requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. To accommodate the increased data, Verizon has upgraded its fiber optic cable links, increasing capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites to carry ten times the amount of data.

With 5G Ultra Wideband Service deployed, customers and visitors in these communities will join the more than 200 million users enjoying Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service, accounting for roughly 2 out of 3 Americans. Verizon's expansion of its 5G Ultra Wideband network in Nebraska is just one of the many steps the company is taking to provide its customers with the best possible connectivity and service.