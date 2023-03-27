Verizon Invites Customers on Sub-Par Networks to Trial Its 5G Ultra Wideband

Verizon, one of the largest wireless network operators in the United States, says now is the time to make the switch. Verizon is inviting all non-Verizon customers on sub-par Networks to experience unlimited data on Verizon's fastest 5G Network with a free trial of 30 days. Customers can experience Verizon 5G Network completely free for 30 days without any catches or credit card.

Verizon Free Trial

Non-Verizon customers with existing eSIM-capable smartphones can benefit from the 30 days trial without affecting their current plan, number or contract. Verizon's free trial lets customers experience Verizon network performance and unlimited premium data on the 5G network.

Verizon Free Trial Benefits

Non-Verizon customers get to experience up to 30 days on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide and 4G LTE Network for free. You can read about 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide Networks by clicking the link below. Customers can also enjoy Unlimited talk, and text, up to 100GB of 4G/5G data with Verizon's premium network experience. In addition, during the trial period, customers can enjoy 480p streaming on 4G LTE and 5G Nationwide; 4K streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband with no commitments or credit checks.

How to Switch

Non-Verizon customers can download the My Verizon App for iOS or Android on an unlocked mobile phone and signup for Free Trial to activate a new Verizon line (connection) on an unlocked eSIM capable smartphone.

According to the statement by Verizon, this trial is for non-Verizon customers planning to switch to Verizon and want to experience the Network without any contractual obligations. Customers can transfer their existing number to Verizon and opt for any Verizon 5G Unlimited plan anytime during the 30-day trial period.

Verizon Deploys 5G Ultra Wideband Across Iowa

Verizon continues to upgrade its 5G Network across regions every other week. However, in a significant upgrade, Verizon announced that its first 5G Ultra Wideband cell sites are live across Ames, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. Verizon will deploy 5G Ultra Wideband service to downtown Iowa City, the University of Iowa campus, the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area, including the Rockwell Collins campus, downtown Ames and the Iowa State University campus in the coming months.

Spectrum for Network Enhancements

The deployments are done using the recently acquired C-band spectrum. Verizon is using 100 MHz of C-band spectrum for these deployments and plans to add even more bandwidth once all of its licensed spectrum becomes available. This additional bandwidth, which is expected to become available by the end of the year, will enable Verizon to offer even faster speeds and greater capacity, providing an exceptional user experience.

C-Band: C-Band offers a mix of capacity and coverage and is on the mid-band spectrum with network frequencies specifically between 3.7 GHz and 3.98 GHz.