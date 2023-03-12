Verizon Brings Back Netflix One Year Offer on +Play

Verizon, one of the largest wireless providers in the United States, brings back Netflix one year offer on +play. Announced in March 2022, Verizon +play is a content and entertainment hub aggregating content subscriptions in one place. Through new partnerships and including premium content and entertainment, Verizon is strengthening its content platform +play.

Verizon Brings Back Netflix One-Year Offer

Starting March 12, 2023, and for a limited time, Verizon wireless, 5G Home and LTE Home customers can get one year of Netflix's Premium plan for free through +play. To get the limited-time special offer for Netflix's Premium Plan, customers need to purchase an annual subscription from a selection of +play partners, including AMC+, Calm, MasterClass, Paramount+, the Peloton App, STARZ and Super Duolingo.

10 New Partners Added on +play

Verizon has expanded its content services to include 10 new partners available on +play, exclusive to Verizon customers. These new partners include Blue Apron, FlixLatino, KOCOWA+, Hallmark Movies Now, Marquee TV, MasterClass, Paramount+, Qello Concerts by Stingray, UP Faith and Family and Wondrium. +Play already offers subscriptions and offerings through providers including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Discovery and AMC+ and introduces over 20 new partners.

Verizon +play

According to Verizon, by 2024, an average streamer will subscribe to more than five streaming services. As the number of platforms increases, it becomes challenging for consumers to keep track of subscriptions, available content, costs and track value for money propositions. +play is Verizon's answer to effectively managing and discovering content subscriptions across devices. Customers can effortlessly search, subscribe to, save on and pay for their subscription services all in one place on +play.

Verizon says +play will enhance its Mix and Match plan proposition offerings and invites customers to take advantage of its Netflix offering, which is available for a limited time starting March 12, 2023.