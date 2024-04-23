Ericsson Canada Joins Canada’s Net-Zero Challenge Program

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Ericsson Canada pledges its commitment to environmental sustainability through participation in Canada's Net-Zero Challenge program.

Highlights

  • Ericsson Canada announces participation in Canada's Net-Zero Challenge program.
  • Ericsson Canada commits to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.
  • Over 180 companies have joined the Net-Zero Challenge, indicating widespread private sector support.

Ericsson Canada has announced its participation in Canada's Net-Zero Challenge program on Earth Day 2024. The initiative, led by Environment and Climate Change Canada, aims to encourage businesses to transition to net-zero emissions by 2050. While noting their involvement in Canada's innovation ecosystem for over 70 years, Ericsson Canada says it is committed to supporting the deployment of smart, sustainable 5G networks that provide high performance with a lower carbon footprint.

Also Read: AIS Commits to Intelligent Infrastructure, Sustainability as Part of Next Evolution Strategy




The Net-Zero Challenge

Jeanette Irekvist, President of Ericsson Canada, highlighted the company's dedication to climate action, saying, "As part of our commitment to advancing our climate action initiatives here in Canada and around the globe, we are thrilled to join the Government of Canada's Net-Zero Challenge."

"As a technology leader with a strong foundation in research and development, we understand our climate impacts and the importance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees C. Our climate commitment already extends throughout our value chain, committing to become net-zero by 2040, and we look forward to joining the momentum of this program."

While the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector is responsible for only 1.4 per cent of the global carbon footprint, it has the potential to enable a 15-20 per cent reduction of emissions across industries by 2030 through connectivity solutions, Ericsson Canada explained.

Also Read: Edotco Bangladesh to Deploy Eco-Friendly Fiberglass Tower

"We've received an incredible response from the private sector since the Net-Zero Challenge was launched in August 2022, with over 180 companies participating to date," said the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Driving Innovation for Climate Action

"We are driving our global innovation in network sustainability through our investments in R&D here in Canada, and a research partnership with Environment and Climate Change Canada and ETS, Concordia, and Polytechnique that is already exploring how AI can help the telecom sector and Canada and the world's climate action goals," Ericsson Canada said.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

