KPN and Comarch Extend Partnership With Focus on SaaS and Innovation



Polish IT company Comarch and the Dutch telco operator KPN are extending their partnership with a five-year agreement focused on software as a service (SaaS) and innovation. The expanded cooperation will allow Comarch to help KPN improve internal and external data quality and streamline revenue operations, Comarch said on Monday.

Partnership Expansion

Comarch's service will help KPN reduce the number of customer complaints, expedite invoice payments, and decrease "revenue at risk" from contested bills and undercharging.

Comarch and KPN first began collaborating in 2008, with Comarch supporting KPN's subsidiary, Sympac. This was followed by KPN selecting Comarch in 2019 to provide a billing solution for KPN's Business Market.

Comarch provides KPN with BSS products for billing, customer management, and telco expense management, consolidating services into a unified platform for efficiency and expense control.

Operational Improvements

Edwin Beverdam, Domain Director of Service and Billing at KPN, said, "Comarch has played a key role in supporting us in achieving our strategic growth goals and reducing operational expenses. Software is a key component of our operations. Their continued commitment to quality, security, and reliability translates into our ability to satisfy our customers. We value our partnership with Comarch and look forward to the next five years of growth, improvement, and innovation."

Wojciech Pawlus, Vice-President and Member of the Management Board of Comarch in Poland added, "Benelux is one of the most crucial markets for the entire Comarch Group, and with KPN on board, we plan to continue the dynamic growth of our activities in this region."

Expense Management Application

Additionally, Comarch's expertise in data analysis enables KPN to make informed real-time decisions, contributing to smoother operations and improved customer satisfaction. The collaboration also extends to developing an expense management application that puts users in full control of spending and services.

Finally, the two companies will also work on integrating and communicating between various enterprise applications to promote interoperability and efficiency. KPN will continue to use Comarch software as a service solutions with end-to-end support, the company said.