Comarch Granted Approval for Private 5G Network Deployment in Poland



Poland-based IT company Comarch has been granted a permit by the president of the Office of Electronic Communications (UKE), the Polish regulatory authority, to use dedicated 4 to 4.1 GHz radio frequencies for deploying private 5G SA networks. The permit, which was granted for a period of one year, allows Comarch to build a fast and efficient network in the 5G LAB using muMIMO technology for research and testing purposes.

Permit Granted for Private 5G Deployment

Comarch said with this license, it has become one of the first companies in Poland to receive approval in the said frequencies, and the company will set up a full-fledged 5G network to improve the quality of its products.

Advantages of Higher Frequencies

The ability to use higher frequencies will allow the company to unlock the full capacity of 5G networks, offering improved transmission speed, lower latency, and increased network reliability, Comarch said. This means that the company's solutions will be developed, tested, and demonstrated in a real, fully functional 5G network environment.

"Acquiring the permit has opened up many new possibilities for us. We are truly excited to have become one of the first companies in Poland to receive it," says Michal Medrala, Head of OSS Consulting and Product Management at Comarch. "Initially, we will use it to conduct extensive tests of our network management and monitoring solutions using 5G LAB. Another important step will be ensuring the ability to demonstrate our on-demand solutions and services on a fully operational 5G network across the whole Comarch campus located in Krakow."

Comarch 5G LAB

"Comarch 5G LAB will be capable of carrying out advanced network scenarios, such as real-time adaptation of services depending on the devices connected to the network and 24/7 monitoring," the company said. Additionally, it will also become possible to test self-management and artificial intelligence-assisted network optimization (MIRA) solutions at higher frequencies.

Comarch intends to integrate this enhanced network utilizing the 4-4.1 GHz spectrum with the central infrastructure at its headquarters in Krakow, Poland.

Comarch Joins 450 MHz Alliance

In December 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk, Comarch officially became a member of the 450 MHz Alliance, a global organisation that brings together carriers, spectrum owners, equipment providers, terminals, and solution vendors to drive the development of mobile networks in the 450 MHz frequency band worldwide.