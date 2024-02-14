Comarch Granted Approval for Private 5G Network Deployment in Poland

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The permit, which was granted for a period of one year, allows Comarch to build a fast and efficient network in the 5G LAB using muMIMO technology for research and testing purposes.

Highlights

  • Approval from UKE for 4 to 4.1 GHz frequencies.
  • Comarch becomes one of the first companies in Poland to receive approval.
  • Enhanced network capabilities and improved performance.

Follow Us

Comarch Granted Approval for Private 5G Network Deployment in Poland
Poland-based IT company Comarch has been granted a permit by the president of the Office of Electronic Communications (UKE), the Polish regulatory authority, to use dedicated 4 to 4.1 GHz radio frequencies for deploying private 5G SA networks. The permit, which was granted for a period of one year, allows Comarch to build a fast and efficient network in the 5G LAB using muMIMO technology for research and testing purposes.

Also Read: Poland Completes 3.5 GHz Band 5G Auction, Raising Over PLN 1.9 Billion




Permit Granted for Private 5G Deployment

Comarch said with this license, it has become one of the first companies in Poland to receive approval in the said frequencies, and the company will set up a full-fledged 5G network to improve the quality of its products.

Advantages of Higher Frequencies

The ability to use higher frequencies will allow the company to unlock the full capacity of 5G networks, offering improved transmission speed, lower latency, and increased network reliability, Comarch said. This means that the company's solutions will be developed, tested, and demonstrated in a real, fully functional 5G network environment.

Also Read: Orange Poland Installs 226 New Base Stations in 2023

"Acquiring the permit has opened up many new possibilities for us. We are truly excited to have become one of the first companies in Poland to receive it," says Michal Medrala, Head of OSS Consulting and Product Management at Comarch. "Initially, we will use it to conduct extensive tests of our network management and monitoring solutions using 5G LAB. Another important step will be ensuring the ability to demonstrate our on-demand solutions and services on a fully operational 5G network across the whole Comarch campus located in Krakow."

Comarch 5G LAB

"Comarch 5G LAB will be capable of carrying out advanced network scenarios, such as real-time adaptation of services depending on the devices connected to the network and 24/7 monitoring," the company said. Additionally, it will also become possible to test self-management and artificial intelligence-assisted network optimization (MIRA) solutions at higher frequencies.

Comarch intends to integrate this enhanced network utilizing the 4-4.1 GHz spectrum with the central infrastructure at its headquarters in Krakow, Poland.

Also Read: Comarch Joins 450 MHz Alliance to Drive Global Mobile Network Development

Comarch Joins 450 MHz Alliance

In December 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk, Comarch officially became a member of the 450 MHz Alliance, a global organisation that brings together carriers, spectrum owners, equipment providers, terminals, and solution vendors to drive the development of mobile networks in the 450 MHz frequency band worldwide.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Reason being Airtel is having 300GB limit and Jio is having no limit. Most people are preferring Jio at the…

Airtel Bolsters Retail Presence With 10 New Stores in Vadodara

Faraz :

They are advertising as if they are growing too much. They did not say how many stores they closed during…

Airtel Bolsters Retail Presence With 10 New Stores in Vadodara

Rupesh :

@TheAndroidFreak It happens when you don't read throughly. I said Jio can make it 50MHz in 6 circles where Airtel…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

TheAndroidFreak :

It's important for Vi to shut down 3G everywhere this year and enable CA again to give decent 4G speeds.…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

TheAndroidFreak :

If it is held by BSNL, how Jio can make it 50Mhz? Again, 2500Mhz only 40Mhz is available and 20-20Mhz…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments