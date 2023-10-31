

Ericsson has introduced a new software toolkit designed for communication service providers (CSPs) to enhance 5G standalone (SA) network capabilities and enable premium services with differentiated connectivity. Ericsson states that this improvement is in response to the increasing demand for network capacity and performance due to the growth of new use cases and higher mobile user expectations regarding the quality of the 5G experience.

Meeting Diverse Use Case Demands

With this toolkit, CSPs can deliver use cases with high requirements for throughput, reliability, and low latency at agreed-upon performance levels. Ericsson cited examples, including lag-free mobile cloud gaming, video conferencing, live broadcasting, remote-controlled machines/vehicles, public safety services, and future extended reality (XR) applications.

Adapting to Varied User Needs

According to Ericsson, the growth of advanced and diverse use cases imposes higher requirements on the network to deliver differentiated performance levels. As more demanding applications emerge, alternatives to the one-size-fits-all approach to wireless connectivity need to be considered, said Ericsson.

Ericsson cited its ConsumerLab report, which indicates that 20 percent of smartphone users are looking for differentiated 5G connectivity, valuing premium performance and being willing to pay up to an 11 percent premium for a 5G plan that guarantees enhanced network performance.

Ericsson new software toolkit Features

Ericsson said its new software toolkit offers enhanced features for Massive MIMO, Advanced RAN Slicing, Time-Critical Communication, and 5G Core. Enhanced Massive MIMO increases capacity in mid-band deployments, with up to a 10 percent incremental user throughput gain during high loads. It also improves the consistent low-latency capabilities of Time-Critical Communication, ensuring a superior quality of experience. Additionally, it provides data boost upsell and L4S support in the 5G Core.

In a statement, the company said, "The toolkit supports a three-pronged approach to delivering a network platform that transforms performance into loyalty, value, and growth: ensuring superior performance for mobile broadband services; offering differentiated experiences for new and advanced consumer and enterprise use cases, and, with these two building blocks, creating programmable network performance on-demand through network APIs."