OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: Display, Chip and Price Leaked Before Launch

OnePlus is going to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G very soon in India. The company has confirmed the launch event for April 4, 2023. It would be a great launch to follow as it is going to be the most affordable OnePlus 5G phone in India in 2023. Before the launch, much like every time, the specifications of the device have been revealed. OnePlus has also started advertising the device and its looks on its official social media handles. Let's take a look at the specifications of the device ahead of the launch, which is hardly a week away from here.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications (Leaked)

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is reportedly going to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The specifications of the device have been leaked by GSMArena. Along with a decent display, the device is reported to come with a 5000mAh battery and support for 67W fast charging. The smartphone is likely going to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is a 5G chipset. The chip could be coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The device is expected to feature a triple camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor could be a 108MP camera paired with two 2MP sensors (macro and a depth sensor). For selfies, the device might feature a 16MP sensor at the front. It is very likely going to be running on OxygenOS 13 out of the box.

If the device is priced under Rs 20000 with all these specifications, it would make for a strong option for the consumers to consider. To recall, in 2022, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was the most affordable 5G phone from OnePlus in 2022 and came with entry-level specs. The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, on the other hand, looks like a seriously upgraded device.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Price (Leaked)

According to a tweet from Mukul Sharma, the leaked price of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is Rs 27,999. This is quite a price bump from the device that we saw in 2022.