BSNL Offers This Cheapest Recharge Option for a Secondary Number



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is a state-owned telecommunications company in India that provides a range of prepaid plans to meet the needs of its customers. These plans are designed to be affordable and flexible, offering various benefits and features. If you are someone using BSNL as a secondary number and are looking for the cheapest recharge plan, then the BSNL 107 Recharge pack is here for your connected mobility needs. Let's now look at the BSNL 107 plan benefits.

BSNL 107 Recharge Pack

BSNL definitely has long-term recharge plans with many benefits. However, if you are looking for limited voice benefits with validity, then BSNL 107 Recharge Pack comes to the rescue. BSNL 107 per minute recharge pack offers customers 200 minutes of local and national calling along with 3GB of high-speed data with a validity of 35 days. So, this pack gives customers with plan validity of slightly more than one month.

BSNL users can also enjoy BSNL tunes service upon recharging with this STV. Overall, BSNL 107 Pack offers customers limited voice benefits, data and BSNL tunes for 35 days. So, this recharge helps BSNL users to retain a number with basic voice calling, and data for basic usage purposes, effectively bringing the per day charges to Rs 3 to retain a secondary number. Customers can also accumulate unused validity on subsequent recharges with this pack.

Other Available BSNL Recharges

