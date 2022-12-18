Vantage Announces Second Data Center Campus in South Africa

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, announced the construction of a second campus (JNB2) in Johannesburg, South Africa. The new DC is approximately 17 Kms from Vantage's growing JNB1 Midrand campus.

Highlights

  • Construction underway of a 20MW facility to meet customer demand in Africa's largest data center market.
  • The JNB2 Isando campus is strategically located in Ekurhuleni, the greater Johannesburg Metropol's trade and industry hub.
  • The first building of the JNB2 campus will consist of a 20MW 355,000 square foot two-story data center and will be operational in mid-2024.

Located Strategically

The JNB2 Isando campus is strategically located in Ekurhuleni, the center of trade and industry for the wider Johannesburg Metropolis, and is about 17 kilometres from Vantage's expanding JNB1 Midrand campus.

In addition, JNB2 is situated near the OR Tambo International Airport and less than two kilometres from the NAPAfrica neutral Internet eXchange in a region that serves as the cloud on-ramp for several large technology companies.

"South Africa continues to be a cornerstone for Vantage's EMEA growth outside of continental Europe," said Antoine Boniface, president of Vantage Data Centers, EMEA.

"Investing in a second campus is a testament to our commitment to the region and our customers who have business requirements to be in this high-demand market."

Highlights of the JNB2 campus

  1. The first building of the JNB2 campus will consist of a 20MW, 355,000 square feet two-story data center and will be operational in mid-2024.
  2. The first data center on the JNB2 campus will be cooled using a highly efficient, closed-loop chilled water system generated through air-cooled chillers.
  3. From a security perspective, the DC is equipped with on-site security operations center with 24x7x365 patrols, perimeter security, CCTV on all access points, and multi-level authentication and access controls for employees, customers and visitors.
  4. Vantage also mentions that it will reduce the embodied carbon of the development by repurposing a part of an existing warehouse for the initial phase.

JNB1 Expansion

The company opened its first 16 MW facility in July 2022 and continues expanding the development to meet customer demand. The next phase of the 80 MW campus in Midrand, South Africa, is under construction and is expected to be operational in early 2024.

