Nxtra by Airtel Starts Construction of Its Largest Data Center in Kolkata

Nxtra by Airtel, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, started the construction of its new hyper-scale data center in Kolkata. With an investment of Rs 600 crore, the development of this largest Datacenter will cater to the underserved markets of East and North-East regions along with the SAARC countries.

As the demand for the digital economy grows, this data center will fulfil the needs of enterprises and global cloud players. The 25 MW facility will come up in New Town, Kolkata and will be fully operational by 2024.

Large-Scale Facility in East India

Once ready, this DC will be Nxtra's first large-scale facility in east India in addition to its already existing 12 large and 120 edge facilities across India. The new centre will further cement Nxtra's position as the nation's largest network of data centres.

Commenting on the New Data Center, Rajesh Tapadia, Executive & COO, Nxtra by Airtel said: Nxtra and Airtel are delighted to partner West Bengal in its digital-first economy agenda and would like to thank the state government for its unflinching support. The new facility will be one of the largest data centres in East India and will be the gateway to serving customers in and around the eastern region and the SAARC countries. We are investing extensively on Green Energy and our state-of-the-art, carrier-neutral, hyper-scale Kolkata data centre will run on renewable source of energy.

Nxtra by Airtel on an Expansion Spree

Nxtra by Airtel is on an expansion spree and will invest over Rs 5000 crore over the next four years to expand its capacity by 3X to over 400 MW. The company has already invested and partnered with eight organisations to source more than 180,000 MWh of renewable energy.

Sustainability

In line with the company’s commitment to the environment and its ambition to reach net zero by 2031, the new centre will be a green facility, sourcing clean energy for running its operations.