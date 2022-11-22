Airtel Is Witnessing a Steady Growth in Wireless and Wired Subscriber Base: TRAI Data

Bharti Airtel has been very aggressive in announcing 5G services and the same time, leading the Industry to correct the unsustainable tariffs induced by competition in the market. At this juncture, we know telecom enthusiasts would be curious to understand the subscriber scenario and the associated aspects of the telco. Thankfully, TRAI has released the Telecom Subscription Data for September 2022, and let's now look into the wireless and wired subscriber metrics concerning Bharti Airtel.

To make it easy, we have mapped the cities and airports where Airtel 5G is announced against the respective circles' wireless subscriber base and added comments

Wireless Subscriber Data for the Last 3 Months

Sl. No Circle Jul 2022 Aug 2022 Sep 2022 VLR (%) 5G Announcements Comment 1 Andhra Pradesh & Telangana 31662370 31693515 31774350 99.03 Hyderabad Continuous subscriber addition. 2 Assam 1,02,67,397 1,03,50,589 1,04,38,124 99.2 Guwahati Continuous subscriber addition. 3 Bihar 3,88,16,333 3,91,54,621 3,93,67,223 91.17 4 Delhi 16304284 16358878 16438020 102.66 Yes Continuous subscriber addition. 5 Gujarat 11503148 11371451 11252833 107.85 6 Haryana 6240683 6281489 6314298 106.26 Panipat, Gurugram Recently Tariff Hiked Circle. Subscriber Growth is recorded. 7 Himachal Pradesh 3320505 3351375 3368664 102.22 8 J & K 5835259 5848363 5870318 92.5 9 Karnataka 30818598 30882862 30920839 96.37 Bengaluru, Kempegowda International Airport Continuous subscriber addition. 10 Kerala 7827365 7808380 7821693 103.97 11 Kolkata 5707578 5682836 5687241 96.42 12 Madhya Pradesh 15341652 15344621 15342537 97.48 13 Maharashtra 20441867 20438915 20547335 106.22 Nagpur, Pune Airport Gained subscribers in Sept. 14 Mumbai 9372923 9359238 9390935 93.69 Yes Gained subscribers in Sept. 15 North East 5744822 5749887 5780529 105.01 16 Odisha 11214048 11234951 11302188 98.04 Recently Tariff Hiked Circle. A good subscriber growth is recorded. 17 Punjab 11993803 12027193 12053572 99.68 18 Rajasthan 22039493 22159978 22111587 99.31 19 Tamil Nadu 27138932 27082054 27160209 100.65 Chennai Gained subscribers in Sept. 20 U.P.(E) 36775541 36508080 36164407 96.88 Varanasi, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport Losing Subscribers. 21 U.P.(W ) 18775362 18758857 18692418 100.01 22 West Bengal 16339802 16359837 16421417 94.38 Siliguri Continuous subscriber addition. 23 Total 363481765 363807970 364220737 98.56 Industry Highest VLR. 24 Net Addition 513472 326205 412767 Overall continuous subscriber addition.

Bharti Airtel holds 31.80 % market share in terms of Wireless subscribers as on September 30, 2022. The telco witnessed a monthly growth of 0.11% in wireless subscribers, and with highest VLR of 98.56% recorded for the same month.

Airtel 5G Launch Announcements:

As of today, Airtel 5G Plus Service is available at 3 Airports and 11 Cities. You can read about Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Complete Locations of 5G Availability from the link below.

Wireline Subscriber Base for Last 3 Months:

Sl. No Circle Jul-22 Aug-22 Sep-22 5G Announcements 1 Andhra Pradesh & Telangana 367718 376860 388080 Hyderabad 2 Assam 12122 13172 14230 Guwahati 3 Bihar 0 0 45704 4 Delhi 1787467 1806892 1826346 Yes 5 Gujarat 162226 166291 166931 6 Haryana 61897 63483 85590 Panipat, Gurugram 7 Himachal Pradesh 1787 1850 2953 8 J & K 46507 47887 65203 9 Karnataka 953479 968656 983541 Bengaluru, Kempegowda International Airport 10 Kerala 81692 82525 83486 11 Kolkata 172826 173913 177461 12 Madhya Pradesh 374060 381161 390766 13 Maharashtra 305167 313389 325396 Nagpur, Pune Airport 14 Mumbai 486075 491343 497526 Yes 15 North East 0 0 0 16 Odisha 0 1066 1046 17 Punjab 193053 196752 199686 18 Rajasthan 157827 164538 169407 19 Tamil Nadu 699543 708694 728365 Chennai 20 U.P.(E) 122755 144667 148497 Varanasi, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport 21 U.P.(W ) 91754 93939 95971 22 West Bengal 0 0 7578 Siliguri 23 Total 6077955 6197078 6403763 24 Net Addition 119123 206685

As of September 30, 2022, the Wireline Subscriber Base of Bharti Airtel stood at 5.27 million, and the Market Share of Wireline Subscribers stood at 24.19%.

Airtel Subscriber Base at the end of September 2022:

Broadband (wired + wireless) subscribers: 225.09 million with 27.58 % market share

Wireless Broadband Subscribers: 219.82 million

Conclusion:

Airtel witnessed overall growth in its wireless subscriber base for the last three months. In line with the insights we shared earlier about how - Airtel Mobile Business showed Organic growth - for the month of September as well, Airtel continued the addition of subscribers.

Now, with the tariff correction, let's see how the numbers fare going forward. As we believe more in organic growth, irrespective of consumer acceptance, there is a definite need for tariff correction, which has already started.