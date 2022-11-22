Airtel Is Witnessing a Steady Growth in Wireless and Wired Subscriber Base: TRAI Data

Bharti Airtel has been very aggressive in announcing 5G services and the same time, leading the Industry to correct the unsustainable tariffs induced by competition in the market. At this juncture, we know telecom enthusiasts would be curious to understand the subscriber scenario and the associated aspects of the telco. Thankfully, TRAI has released the Telecom Subscription Data for September 2022, and let's now look into the wireless and wired subscriber metrics concerning Bharti Airtel.
To make it easy, we have mapped the cities and airports where Airtel 5G is announced against the respective circles' wireless subscriber base and added comments
Wireless Subscriber Data for the Last 3 Months
|Sl. No
|Circle
|Jul 2022
|Aug 2022
|Sep 2022
|VLR (%)
|5G Announcements
|Comment
|1
|Andhra Pradesh & Telangana
|31662370
|31693515
|31774350
|99.03
|Hyderabad
|Continuous subscriber addition.
|2
|Assam
|1,02,67,397
|1,03,50,589
|1,04,38,124
|99.2
|Guwahati
|Continuous subscriber addition.
|3
|Bihar
|3,88,16,333
|3,91,54,621
|3,93,67,223
|91.17
|4
|Delhi
|16304284
|16358878
|16438020
|102.66
|Yes
|Continuous subscriber addition.
|5
|Gujarat
|11503148
|11371451
|11252833
|107.85
|6
|Haryana
|6240683
|6281489
|6314298
|106.26
|Panipat, Gurugram
|Recently Tariff Hiked Circle. Subscriber Growth is recorded.
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|3320505
|3351375
|3368664
|102.22
|8
|J & K
|5835259
|5848363
|5870318
|92.5
|9
|Karnataka
|30818598
|30882862
|30920839
|96.37
|Bengaluru, Kempegowda International Airport
|Continuous subscriber addition.
|10
|Kerala
|7827365
|7808380
|7821693
|103.97
|11
|Kolkata
|5707578
|5682836
|5687241
|96.42
|12
|Madhya Pradesh
|15341652
|15344621
|15342537
|97.48
|13
|Maharashtra
|20441867
|20438915
|20547335
|106.22
|Nagpur, Pune Airport
|Gained subscribers in Sept.
|14
|Mumbai
|9372923
|9359238
|9390935
|93.69
|Yes
|Gained subscribers in Sept.
|15
|North East
|5744822
|5749887
|5780529
|105.01
|16
|Odisha
|11214048
|11234951
|11302188
|98.04
|Recently Tariff Hiked Circle. A good subscriber growth is recorded.
|17
|Punjab
|11993803
|12027193
|12053572
|99.68
|18
|Rajasthan
|22039493
|22159978
|22111587
|99.31
|19
|Tamil Nadu
|27138932
|27082054
|27160209
|100.65
|Chennai
|Gained subscribers in Sept.
|20
|U.P.(E)
|36775541
|36508080
|36164407
|96.88
|Varanasi, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport
|Losing Subscribers.
|21
|U.P.(W )
|18775362
|18758857
|18692418
|100.01
|22
|West Bengal
|16339802
|16359837
|16421417
|94.38
|Siliguri
|Continuous subscriber addition.
|23
|Total
|363481765
|363807970
|364220737
|98.56
|Industry Highest VLR.
|24
|Net Addition
|513472
|326205
|412767
|Overall continuous subscriber addition.
Bharti Airtel holds 31.80 % market share in terms of Wireless subscribers as on September 30, 2022. The telco witnessed a monthly growth of 0.11% in wireless subscribers, and with highest VLR of 98.56% recorded for the same month.
Airtel 5G Launch Announcements:
As of today, Airtel 5G Plus Service is available at 3 Airports and 11 Cities. You can read about Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Complete Locations of 5G Availability from the link below.
Wireline Subscriber Base for Last 3 Months:
|Sl. No
|Circle
|Jul-22
|Aug-22
|Sep-22
|5G Announcements
|1
|Andhra Pradesh & Telangana
|367718
|376860
|388080
|Hyderabad
|2
|Assam
|12122
|13172
|14230
|Guwahati
|3
|Bihar
|0
|0
|45704
|4
|Delhi
|1787467
|1806892
|1826346
|Yes
|5
|Gujarat
|162226
|166291
|166931
|6
|Haryana
|61897
|63483
|85590
|Panipat, Gurugram
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|1787
|1850
|2953
|8
|J & K
|46507
|47887
|65203
|9
|Karnataka
|953479
|968656
|983541
|Bengaluru, Kempegowda International Airport
|10
|Kerala
|81692
|82525
|83486
|11
|Kolkata
|172826
|173913
|177461
|12
|Madhya Pradesh
|374060
|381161
|390766
|13
|Maharashtra
|305167
|313389
|325396
|Nagpur, Pune Airport
|14
|Mumbai
|486075
|491343
|497526
|Yes
|15
|North East
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Odisha
|0
|1066
|1046
|17
|Punjab
|193053
|196752
|199686
|18
|Rajasthan
|157827
|164538
|169407
|19
|Tamil Nadu
|699543
|708694
|728365
|Chennai
|20
|U.P.(E)
|122755
|144667
|148497
|Varanasi, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport
|21
|U.P.(W )
|91754
|93939
|95971
|22
|West Bengal
|0
|0
|7578
|Siliguri
|23
|Total
|6077955
|6197078
|6403763
|24
|Net Addition
|119123
|206685
As of September 30, 2022, the Wireline Subscriber Base of Bharti Airtel stood at 5.27 million, and the Market Share of Wireline Subscribers stood at 24.19%.
Airtel Subscriber Base at the end of September 2022:
Broadband (wired + wireless) subscribers: 225.09 million with 27.58 % market share
Wireless Broadband Subscribers: 219.82 million
Conclusion:
Airtel witnessed overall growth in its wireless subscriber base for the last three months. In line with the insights we shared earlier about how - Airtel Mobile Business showed Organic growth - for the month of September as well, Airtel continued the addition of subscribers.
Now, with the tariff correction, let's see how the numbers fare going forward. As we believe more in organic growth, irrespective of consumer acceptance, there is a definite need for tariff correction, which has already started.