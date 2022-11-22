iPhone 15 Will Make Customers Really Happy with Expected Design Changes

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

The iPhone 15 might have a new border design, according to Tipster ShrimpApplePro on Twitter. The quoted source claims that the forthcoming iPhones will have curved edges rather than the squared edges we've seen on earlier generations like the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14.

Highlights

  • Apple has consistently used the same design framework, but it appears that the company is now considering offering users a fresh design.
  • One of the major developments in Apple's history will be the inclusion of a USB-C connection in the iPhone 15 series.
  • Apple's A17 Bionic SoC, which may be paired with 8GB of RAM, is expected to power the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone series

Apple has consistently used the same design framework for many of its iPhone models, but it appears that the company is now considering offering users a fresh design. According to the most recent leak, the forthcoming model will feature a new border pattern in addition to a few other tweaks. Although it is still too early to discuss the iPhone 15 series, a lot of information has already appeared online regarding the next gadgets.

Apple iPhone 15 Series Design (Rumoured)

As opposed to the stainless-steel chassis used in the iPhone 14 Pro series, the company is rumoured to have used titanium for the iPhone 15. The price will probably increase because, this material is more expensive. On which models of the iPhone 15 the same will be available is unknown.

Before, it was said that the iPhone 15 and Plus versions would also include Dynamic Island, which would suggest that the regular models would also have a twin punch-hole display design. On the current models, this is a feature that is lacking. With the iPhone 14 series, Apple only made the new design available on Pro versions. However, the disclosures indicate that this may alter in the upcoming year. Apple's A17 Bionic SoC, which may be paired with 8GB of RAM, is expected to power the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The A16 Bionic chip from this year is rumoured to be included in the non-Pro variants.

One of the major developments in Apple's history will be the inclusion of a USB-C connection in the iPhone 15 series. According to information provided by analyst Ming Chi Kuo, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max versions may feature solid-state buttons. This is comparable to the home button design found on the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and a few other models, and it will let the device respond to a user's touch without having a person to physically hit the button.

