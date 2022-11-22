India Saw Massive Gain in Median Fixed Broadband and Mobile Speeds in October: Ookla

Ookla, a market leader in network intelligence and analytics, on Tuesday released the latest Speedtest Global Index report for the month of October 2022. Note that October is the month when Indians got to experience 5G in several cities of the country, from Airtel and Jio. While Airtel went for a commercial rollout, Jio has limited its 5G release to beta testing by only allowing select invited customers to experience it. According to the latest data published by Ookla, India recorded the highest median mobile download speed in the last 13 months (from 13.87 Mbps in September to 16.50 Mbps in October).

This helped India jump ahead of other countries in the global rankings. In Ookla's global index report, India stood at 113th rank (up from 118th rank in September 2022) globally for delivering the fastest median mobile download speeds. In the fixed broadband department, the report from Ookla suggests that India again hit a 13-month high of 48.78 MBps from 48.59 Mbps.

In terms of jumping ranks, Macau registered the largest growth as it jumped 15 spots, with UAE (United Arab Emirates) standing at the number one rank in recording the fastest median mobile download speeds. Singapore was at the top rank in the overall global median speeds for fixed broadband connections.

Note that Ookla collects the data from real-time tests that consumers conduct on their smartphones, PCs and more.