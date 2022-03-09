Apple iPhone SE 2022 Launched With A15 Bionic SoC, Check India Price

Apple has just launched the all-new iPhone SE 2022 in India. It retains the design of the iPhone 8 series but comes powered by the A15 Bionic SoC that currently powers the iPhone 13 series smartphones. Not just this, this is also the first time that an iPhone SE is coming with 5G support. The device is however not the most affordable iPhone ever as it was expected to be. However, the price might do justice to what this beautiful little guy has to offer to users. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the iPhone SE 2022.

iPhone SE 2022 Specifications

The iPhone SE 2022 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a tough glass on top which is also there on the screens of the iPhone 13 series device. It has a physical home button at the chin with Touch ID and comes with an IP67 rating (meaning water and dust resistant).

As mentioned above, the smartphone is powered by the latest A15 Bionic SoC which enables 5G connectivity for this iPhone SE. Apple said that the smartphone can support sub-6 GHz (2×2 MIMO) 5G.

There’s a single rear camera sensor with a 12MP lens that can take better pictures than the previous generation iPhone SE because of the powerful processor. The iPhone SE 2022 will run on iOS 15 out of the box.

Apple said that the smartphone’s battery performance has also improved significantly because of the A15 chip inside. Let’s take a look at the price of the iPhone SE 2022.

iPhone SE 2022 Price in India

The iPhone SE 2022 will be available from March 18, 2022, and pre-orders for the smartphone begin from March 11. The smartphone comes in three colours — Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red.

The iPhone SE 2022 or the iPhone SE 3 starts at Rs 43,900 in India for the 64GB variant. It will also be available in 128GB and 256GB variants. Customers in India can start pre-ordering the smartphone from March 11 at 5 AM PST. Apple has also launched a new iPhone 13 Green colour variant.