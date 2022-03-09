iPad Air With M1 Chip, 5G Support Launched Starting at Rs 54900 in India

Apple has just finished its first event of 2022 with a bang by announcing the M1 Ultra chip. During the event, Apple launched the all-new iPad Air 2022 with the M1 chip. The design of the new iPad Air is the same as the previous generation, but this time, the chipset and the front camera are way more powerful than ever. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications and price of the iPad Air with the M1 chip.

iPad Air 2022 Specifications in India

The iPad Air 2022 has launched with the M1 chipset that also powers the iPad Pro. Because of the chipset, editing pictures and videos on the iPad Air 2022 will become a seamless process for the users.

Further, Apple has integrated a 12MP sensor at the front, and due to the M1 chip’s power, it can support Center Stage. All the iPad models can now support Center Stage. At the back, the iPad Air comes with a 12MP wide-angle sensor that can record videos in up to 4K resolution.

The iPad Air 2022 also comes with support for 5G connectivity, eSIM, and Wi-Fi 6. With the M1 chip inside, the iPad Air’s USB Type-C port can transfer data at up to 10 Gbps speed.

There’s a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with support for maximum brightness of 500nits on the iPad Air 2022. Honestly, with the M1 chip inside, Apple could have done better with the maximum brightness iPad Air 2022’s display can touch.

Touch ID comes built into the iPad Air 2022 on the top and can facilitate secure authentication for the users. It can also support Apple Pencil 2nd Generation (note that it will have to be purchased externally).

The all-new iPad Air 2022 with M1 chip will run on iPadOS 15, which guarantees a smooth experience for the users. Let’s check out the price of the iPad Air 2022 in India.

iPad Air 2022 Price in India

The iPad Air 2022 will be available in the following colours in India — Starlight, Pink, Blue, Purple, and Space Grey.

The Wi-Fi model of the iPad Air 2022 will start at Rs 54,900, while the Wi-Fi + cellular model will start at Rs 68,900. It will be available in two memory configurations — 64GB and 256GB.

For students and teachers (Education pricing), the iPad Air will start at Rs 50,783, while the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen, which is priced Rs 10,900 for the regular market, will be available for Rs 9,810.

The Smart Keyboard Folio will be available for Rs 15,900 (regular market) and Rs 14,310 (education pricing).

The Magic Keyboard for Rs 27,900 (regular market) and Rs 26,226 (education pricing). The Smart Folio is available in six different colours (black, white, electric orange, dark cherry, English lavender, and marine blue) for Rs 7,500.