BSNL Offers These Family Postpaid Plans

The prepaid plans offered by telcos is favoured by the majority of the population in the country, however, the telcos also offer amazing postpaid plans for their subscribers. Particularly, for the users looking for one bill payment for the whole family, the telecom companies offer family postpaid plans. The state-owned telco BSNL offers multiple family postpaid plans that can give tough competition to the private players in terms of pricing. Mentioned below are all the family postpaid plans offered by BSNL along with the pack details that you can choose from.

The Postpaid Plans

The first plan on the list is Rs 525 plan from BSNL. At a price tag of Rs 525, BSNL provides a postpaid plan that offers unlimited voice call – HPLMN and national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi in the MTNL network along with 100 SMS per day. Users also get 85GB of free data with data rollover of up to 255GB allowed. This plan also offers an additional family SIM with an unlimited voice calling facility but no data or SMS allowance.

Next is a Rs 798 plan that is a complete family postpaid plan. For a cost of Rs 798, BSNL offers a postpaid that comes with an unlimited voice call – HPLMN and national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi in MTNL network along with 100 SMS per day. The plan offers 50GB of free data with data rollover of up to 150GB allowed for the primary user. The plan also provides 2 family connections with an unlimited voice facility, 50GB data and 100SMS/day for each family connection separately.

The last on the list is a plan offered by BSNL that provides three family connections along with the primary. For a price tag of Rs 999, BSNL offers a postpaid plan that offers unlimited voice call – HPLMN and national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi in the MTNL network along with 100 SMS per day. Primary users get 75GB of free data with data rollover of up to 225GB allowed. The plan also provides 3 family connections with an unlimited voice facility, 75GB data and 100SMS/day for each family connection separately.

For the activation of all the above plans users have to pay a one-time fee of Rs 100 and GST charges are not included in the above-mentioned prices. Additionally, users have to pay a security deposit which is Rs 500 for Local + STD, Rs 2000 for Local +STD+ISD and Rs 2000 for Local+ STD+ ISD+ International Roaming as well. Users can check the additional charges applicable post the consumption of free data along with add-on packs on the official website of BSNL. Moreover, it has been mentioned on the telco’s website that in case any family connection with a plan wished to port out, the family connection will be required to be dissolved and family connection would be required to be on individual active postpaid plans, of their choice, to process the porting.