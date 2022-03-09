Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display Is What Creators Need

Apple recently unveiled the Mac Studio and Studio Display with the M1 Ultra chip. Before we head to the Mac products, let’s talk a little about the magic that Apple has created with the M1 Ultra chip. The Cupertino tech giant said that this is the last chip in the M1 family and is made by combining two M1 Max chips.

Where the M1 Max chip has a 10-core CPU, the M1 Ultra chip has a 20-core CPU. Almost everything that you get with the M1 Max chip, you can double with the M1 Ultra chipset. The M1 Ultra is the most powerful chip in the world for personal computers right now and it is only available with Mac Studio for the time being.

Let’s see what Mac Studio and Studio Display are.

Mac Studio

The Mac Studio is a new Mac desktop that will be available for users with the M1 Max chip or the M1 Ultra chip. It is a square box (7.7 inches footprint and 3.7 inches height) that takes very little space and can fit very perfectly under most of the displays. With the M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips, things that creators and software developers can do with the Mac Studio are limitless.

Apple said that Mac Studio with M1 Ultra can play 18 streams of 8K ProRes 422 video which no other computer in the world can do at the moment. Further, with M1 Ultra, up to 128GB of RAM is integration is possible which is a game-changer.

On the back of the Mac Studio, there are four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10GB Ethernet port, an HDMI port, and Two USB-A ports along with a pro audio jack for wired earphones or wired speakers.

Studio Display

The Studio Display is an extension to the Mac Studio. Once you have a powerful CPU, you need a powerful display to bring justice to it. Studio Display, which can tilt up to 30 degrees comes with a slim aluminium design. It has a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a maximum brightness of 600nits.

The Studio Display also comes with the Nano-Texture glass which was first introduced on the Pro Display XDR. The camera and audio system of the Studio Display are powered by the A13 Bionic which enables Center Stage for the 12MP Ultra Wide front camera on the screen.

The speakers on the Studio Display support spatial audio for music and video with Dolby Atmos, creating a truly cinematic viewing experience altogether. There are three USB Type-C ports on the display and a Thunderbolt port too.

Apple has also launched a new silver and black colour option for Magic Keyboard with Touch ID along with a Magic Mouse to complement the Studio Display.

You can get more in-depth detail about the Mac Studio and Studio Display on the official website of Apple. Let’s check out the price of these powerful Mac products.

Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display Price in India

The all-new Mac Studio starts in India at Rs 1,89,900 with the M1 Max chip and Rs 3,89,900 with the M1 Ultra chip.

The Studio Display with standard glass is available starting at Rs 1,59,900 and with the Nano Texture glass is starting at Rs 1,89,900. You can manually choose the stand you want with the Studio Display while ordering.

The new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is priced at Rs 19,500, Magic Trackpad at Rs 14,500, and Magic Mouse at Rs 9,500.