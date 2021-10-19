MacBook Pro 14-inch, 16-inch With M1 Pro, M1 Max Launched in India

MacBook Pro has just received a redesign from Apple. The Cupertino tech giant has launched the MacBook Pro 2021 in two different sizes - 14-inch and 16-inch. With this, Apple has also announced two chipsets - M1 Pro and M1 Max. The two latest generation silicon chipsets will power the MacBook Pro 2021 models. The laptops are aimed at creators, and no average user would spend so much for a laptop if he/she doesn’t have any use of it. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the two new laptops.

MacBook Pro 2021 Specifications

First of all, both the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch come with a new design. The new MacBooks bring back the MagSafe charging technology and remove the touch-bar from the top. Instead of the touch-bar, users will now get the mechanical keys that a lot of people have said makes more sense. Further, the new MacBook Pros come with a card reader slot, four Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an HDMI port.

The new MacBook Pro 14-inch base variant ( with M1 Pro) comes with 67W fast-charging support, while the superior variant ( with M1 Pro) comes with 96W fast-charging support. The MacBook Pro 16-inch (with both M1 Pro and M1 Max) comes with up to 140W fast charging.

The display of the new MacBook Pro 2021 comes with a notch housing a 1080p camera sensor. Apple has trimmed the bezels, and there is support for the ProMotion display, which means 120Hz refresh rate support for the display. Apple said that the new MacBook Pro 2021 has the best display amongst any laptop in the world.

MacBook Pro 2021 Price

So the MacBook Pro 2021 is available for five different starting prices in India.

A) MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro) — 8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage = Rs 1,94,900.

B) MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro) — 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage = Rs 2,39,900.

C) MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro) — 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage = Rs 2,39,900.

D) MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro) — 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage = Rs 2,59,900.

E) MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Max) — 10-Core CPU, 32-Core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage = Rs 3,29,900.

The laptop will be available in two colour options - Space Grey and Silver. It is available on the Apple India website now.