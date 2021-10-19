BSNL Charges Rs 9588 for 100 Mbps Annual Broadband Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Bharat Fibre is one of the largest broadband businesses in India. The state-run telco gives the private operators a run for their money when it comes to broadband since BSNL is present in more areas of the country than its competitors. BSNL recently made a ton of announcements related to its fiber broadband services. The state-run company regularised (made permanent) multiple popular fiber broadband plans. This included the 100 Mbps broadband plan. Further, now the users are getting long-term offers as well since the plans are not going to be removed anytime soon.

BSNL’s 100 Mbps fiber plan costs Rs 9,588 for 12 months, and here is everything you should know about it.

BSNL 100 Mbps Broadband Plan for 12 Months

BSNL’s 100 Mbps broadband plan now comes in multiple validity configurations. This is because the company recently regularised the plan and it further means that the consumers are safe to buy it for the long term.

First of all, the 100 Mbps broadband plan from BSNL costs Rs 799 per month (without taxes). Users get 3.3TB of data without any over-the-top (OTT) benefit and a free landline connection with an unlimited voice calling facility.

The same plan is also available for 12 months. Here, the consumer will have to shell out Rs 9,588 (without taxes). The benefits of the plan remain the same. When calculated (Rs 9,588/12 months = Rs 799 per month), the cost remains the same for the user. So why should he/she go for a 12 months plan? It is because BSNL offers an additional month of service for completely free. So when you purchase the 12 months plan from BSNL, you are actually getting 13 months of service. Thus, there’s a benefit of Rs 799 included (one-month saving).

Further, this plan is also available for 24 months or two years on the website of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Again, the benefits of the plan remain the same, but now users get three months of additional service at no extra cost from the company. Thus, users will have to pay Rs 19,176 for two years, but they will get 27 months of service from the company.

There’s just one thing missing from the long-term 100 Mbps packs from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). If the telco could have added just basic OTT benefits to the long-term plan, it would have definitely attracted more eyes towards it. But in all fairness, even the top operators don’t provide any OTT benefit with their long-term 100 Mbps packs priced the same.