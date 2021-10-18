Kappa Broadband 100 Mbps FTTH Plan Offers Unlimited Data

Kappa is a regional broadband service provider that currently provides internet services in seven states of India - Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa. The company first came into the scene in 1999 by introducing broadband services in the state of Rajasthan. In fact, the company has mentioned on its website about how it came earlier than even Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in Rajasthan. Today, we are going to look at the 100 Mbps FTTH plan from the company and determine whether it is good enough or not.

Kappa Broadband 100 Mbps Plan Details

Going through the website of the company, it can be seen that there is only a single FTTH plan offered to the users. The FTTH plan offered by Kappa Broadband comes with 100 Mbps speed. The good thing about this plan is that it offers unlimited data. The company hasn’t mentioned any sort of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data on the website.

The plan starts at Rs 800. Now, in comparison, this is the same price for which BSNL, Airtel, and multiple other broadband service providers offer their 100 Mbps plans for. So it is a good thing that Kappa Broadband has not over-priced its 100 Mbps FTTH plan. However, there’s one thing that’s worth noting.

JioFiber and Excitel are two broadband companies that provide their 100 Mbps broadband plans for an even cheaper rate. One thing that’s common between all the companies is that all of them offer uniform download and upload speeds to the users. Further, none of these companies offers any sort of over-the-top (OTT) benefit to the users with their 100 Mbps plans. Except for Airtel that offers Airtel Thanks benefits which includes a free subscription of the Airtel Xstream Premium.

This 100 Mbps broadband plan from Kappa can also be a top choice for people looking for FTTH service.