Vodafone Idea Provided Best Upload Speeds in September: TRAI

As per the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Vodafone Idea provided the best average upload speed to the users in September 2021. The third-largest telecom operator has been consistent with providing excellent download and upload speeds to the users. The primary reason behind this could be the lower network load that it enjoys because of the lesser number of customers as compared to Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Vodafone Idea offered users an average upload speed of 7.2 Mbps which was more than what Reliance Jio (6.2 Mbps) and Bharti Airtel (4.5 Mbps) provided.

However, this is not the only thing that happened in September. According to the report shared by PTI, Reliance Jio took the number one spot ahead of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea in providing the best downloading speeds to the users.

Reliance Jio Provided the Best Downloading Speeds to the Users

Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator in terms of subscriber market share provided users with the best average download speed of 20.9 Mbps in September 2021. At the same time, Vodafone Idea offered an average downloading speed of 14.4 Mbps followed by Bharti Airtel which delivered 11.9 Mbps.

While Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out 4G networks in some parts of the country, TRAI data didn’t figure the telco’s performance in the chart. With better downloading speeds, users can download data to their devices much faster. At the same time, with better uploading speeds, users can upload videos and send pictures to their friends/family faster.

It is interesting to note that the data shared by Opensignal for the same month signifies that Vodafone Idea delivered the best downloading speed and not Reliance Jio. In fact, as per Opensignal, Reliance Jio stood at the third rank when it came to offering the best downloading speed to the users.