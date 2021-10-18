Vivo Y33s Receives a Price Hike of Rs 1000

The price of Vivo Y33s has been raised by Rs 1000. As a result of which, the phone is now available at Rs 18,900. This phone was launched on August 24, 2021, with an octa-core Media Tek Helio SoC. Vivo Y33s features a 6.58-inch screen with a resolution of 1080x2408 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

Vivo Y33s Specifications and Revised price

As far as the optics are concerned, the smartphone on the rear has a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and another 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera setup has autofocus. In addition, it has a single front camera for selfies, featuring a 16MP sensor. The front camera too features autofocus.

This handset comes with 8GB RAM and 4GB of extended RAM. In terms of storage, Vivo Y33s offers up to 128GB of storage that can be expanded with the help of a microSD card (up to 1 TB) via a slot dedicated specifically for it.

This smartphone features both a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well a face unlocking system. Y33s runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery. It supports 18W proprietary fast charging. This phone supports dual sim cards (both Nano-sim cards). It comes in two colour options Midday Dream and Mirror Black, and a single storage configuration.

In terms of connectivity, this phone includes Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, light sensor, compass, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

Last month, Oppo had also increased the price of Oppo A54 and Oppo F19 by Rs 1,000. Vivo has decided to do the same with its smartphone this time. The smartphone was initially launched in India at Rs 17,990. The increased price can be seen on the Vivo website. The online shopping websites as well like Flipkart and Amazon India have decided to revise the price of the phone. As per the latest charge in price, now it is available at 18,990.