Asus Vivobook K15 OLED Laptop Launched In India Starting From Rs 46990

Asus Vivobook K15 OLED laptop has been launched in India today in multiple CPU configurations, including Intel Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 and AMD Ryzen 5. The laptop runs Windows 10 can supports Windows 11 upgrade. This latest laptop, added to the portfolio of Asus, comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Also, it features up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD or 1TB SATA HDD for storage.

Asus Vivobook K15 Price In India

Asus Vivobook K15 entry-level variant with Intel Core i3 is priced at Rs 46,990, and the Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM and 16GB RAM options are priced at Rs 65,990 and Rs 68,990, respectively. The OLED laptop from Asus with Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM is priced at Rs 81,990 whole the AMD variant is priced at Rs 62,990.

The AMD variant of the laptop from Asus will go on sale for the first time during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and will be up for grabs at a discounted pricing of Rs 59,990. Likewise, the Core i3 and Core i5 variants will be priced at Rs 45,900 and Rs 66,990 during the sale. Besides Flipkart, buyers can get their hands on these laptops via Asus exclusive stores and other popular retail chains. The laptop comes in three colour options - Indie Black, Hearty Gold, and Transparent Silver.

Asus Vivobook K15 Specifications

The Asus Vivobook K15 has been launched with a 15.6-inch FHD OLED display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and TUV Rheinland certification. Under its hood, there are different CPU options with 8GB or 16GB RAM, as mentioned above. It uses Intel Core i3-1115G4, Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Core i7-1165G7, or AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processors with up to 1TB SATA HDD storage space.

For connectivity, there is dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 42Whr Li-ion battery powering the laptop from within.