Apple MacBook Pro 2021 Expected to Come With 32GB RAM, 2TB Storage

Apple is expected to announce a new generation of MacBook Pro later this month. The Cupertino tech giant unveiled the M1 Silicon chipset powered Macs last year. But unfortunately, for the Apple fans, there was no redesign in the laptop and no new additional features except for the change in the chipset. However, this year, Apple is expected to change that when it launches the new MacBook Pro powered by the M1X chipset.

For the unaware, the M1X chipset is an advanced version of the M1, and it is expected to power the new 14-inch and 16-inc MacBook Pros. Now, new leaks about the upcoming Apple laptop have surfaced. It is expected that the new MacBook Pros might come with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of internal storage. The design is also expected to be revamped.

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 Design Leaked

A Prototype of the upcoming MacBook Pro 2021 has leaked online. The serial number of the leaked prototype is DVT-X88102C. Here, DVT refers to Design Validation Testing (DVT). DVT is a stage before Production Validation Testing.

Further, according to a Gizmochina report, the new M1X chipset powered MacBook Pro is expected to come with a flat-edged design, additional ports (SD card reader and HDMI), and also the MagSafe charging port might return.

The M1X chipset is expected to feature a 10-core CPU which includes eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores. The chipset is believed to support up to 64GB of RAM. The laptop is expected to feature new mini-LED models.

But this is not all; according to a MacRumours report, the new MacBook Pros from Apple might also come with support for higher retina resolution. This doesn’t mean a higher refresh rate which is ok. The screen of the new laptops should also feature thinner than ever bezels which should look really good.