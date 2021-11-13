Apple iMac Pro Sporting M1 Pro, M1 Max Chipsets Might Come in First Half of 2022

According to recent reports, Apple is looking to redesign its iMac and create a larger screen version of the device. The newly redesigned version of the iMac could be called iMac Pro in order to set it apart from the iMac, which is a 24-inch device launched in 2021 by Apple. The larger version of iMac is expected to arrive somewhere in the first half of 2022. Speculations are being made that the device will feature an M1 Pro/Max chip, will have an updated design, and could also sport a mini-LED display.

Specifications of iMac Pro

The design of the arriving iMac is expected to be quite identical to 24-inch iMac and Pro Display XDR. The model may feature black bezels, which could be comparatively a lot slimmer than that of Pro Display XDR if the devices are indeed similar.

According to a Macrumors report, the upcoming iMac is expected to sport a mini-LED display like the MacBook Pro models launched in 2021. The mini-LED display provides deeper blacks, brighter colours, and improved HDR. The device will also feature a 120Hz refresh rate because of the ProMotion Display Technology used. The 120Hz refresh rate allows the users to have a seamless gaming experience and improvement in general animations across macOS. Rumours have also suggested that the device may have a screen size of more than 27 inches, but display analysts have told that the device will continue to come at the exact size of 27 inches.

Similar to MacBook Pro, the device is expected to have USB-C/Thunderbolt Ports, an SD card slot, and an HDMI port as part of its port configuration. An ethernet port might also be featured.

According to the reports from MacRumors, the device will use the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, both of which have ten core CPUs. There could be an extra high-end configuration for the device as well. The M1 Pro and M1 Max sport a 16 Graphic core and a 32 Graphic core, respectively.

Pricing and Availability of iMac Pro

As of now, the iMac Pro is anticipated to be unveiled in the first half of the next year. Reports suggest that it might be launched before or at WWDC. The device will act as a replacement for the 27-inch iMac which still uses an Intel processor. The price of iMac is anticipated to start somewhere in the range of $2000.