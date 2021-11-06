Apple Fixes Bug That Bricks Macs With macOS Monterey And T2 Security Chip

Reported by Shrijan Soni

The Cupertino tech giant Apple released the macOS Monterey recently. Since then, several Apple users who have installed the update complained that it bricked their computers. However, there was no clarity regarding what caused the issue to date and the company has rolled out a fix to the same.

Highlights

  • Apple has rolled out a fix to the bug that causes Mac devices running macOS Monterey and equipped with a T2 security chip to brick.
  • The issue prevented a small number of users from booting their Mac after updating macOS.
  • Users who are impacted by the issue can contact Apple Support for assistance.

Apple MacBook

Now, a report by 9to5Mac states that he has received the statement from Apple citing that the issue was due to the firmware of the T2 security chip.

Apple macOS Monterey Bug Fixed

As per the report, they have identified and resolved an issue with the firmware on the Apple T2 security chip, which prevented a small number of users from booting their Mac after updating macOS. Now, the updated firmware is included with the existing macOS updates. Users who are impacted by the issue can contact Apple Support for assistance.

For now, there are no specifics regarding the affected models, possible configurations and settings that could be vulnerable to the issue, or the meagre number of users who are being affected. A report by MacRumors claims that to have found the tweets from as many as nine users of MacBook, iMac and MacBook Pro devices who claim that their devices failed to boot following the update to macOS Monterey.

In case of issues related to the latest update to this OS, users of Apple devices can reach the official Apple Support or assistance. However, it remains to be seen if people will be able to retain the data that was locked in their devices affected by the bug.

For those who are unaware, the T2 security chip has appeared in a slew of Apple computers that were launched back in 2018. The company notes that the updated firmware is meant to eliminate the issue that was included in the existing macOS updates. Some update trackers noted a revamped version of the BridgeOS 6.0 software running on the T2 security chip to be rolled out today.

Having said that the fix is coming soon, this should not be a major issue on any of these Apple devices with the rollout of the update. We need to wait for all users to get this update to know more about the same.

Reported By

Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always triggers his interest.

