Tata Sky Broadband vs ACT 300 Mbps Plan, Check Price, Benefits

During the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, there has been a sudden surge in the demand for high-speed internet as many people are working from their home. At this point in time, people prefer using high-speed broadband connections to make sure they do not get interrupted services as they work, play online games and stream videos. Understanding this requirement, several internet service providers are offering up to 1 Gbps data speed.

However, not all broadband plans provide such high-speed data speed. Most plans offer average data speeds and here we have listed a couple of plans that provide 300 Mbps data speed for their users. Here is a comparison between the 300 Mbps broadband plans offered by Tata Sky Broadband and ACT.

300 Mbps Broadband Plan From Tata Sky

The 300 Mbps broadband plan offered by Tata Sky Broadband is priced at for Rs 1,500 per month. This broadband plan offers 3.3TB or 3300GB FUP (fair usage policy) data for a month. This broadband plan offers a free landline connection and the installation of this service is completely free. Also, users will get a free dual-band router from TataSkyBroadband. Interested users can subscribe to the plan on a long term basis as well. For instance, subscribing to the 300 Mbps broadband plan from Tata Sky Broadband for 12 months, you will be able to save up to Rs 2,400.

300 Mbps Broadband Plan From ACT

ACT Fibernet offers one of the cheapest 300 Mbps broadband plans for the subscribers as compared to the other top private Internet Service Providers. ACT Fibernet’s A-Max 1325 broadband plan priced at Rs 1,325 offers up to 300 Mbps and unlimited data benefit with a FUP of 3.3TB or 3300GB per month. This plan does not bundle any voice calling benefit and many OTT subscriptions. It offers one-month free trial to ZEE5 Premium worth Rs 99, Epic ON and Cure Fit. Also, subscribers can get Rs 100 cashback on Netflix subscription if it is paid via ACT Fibernet.

The ISP is allowing customers to choose from 24 months, 12 months, eight months, six months and one month for Rs 23,850, Rs 13,250, Rs 9,275, Rs 6,500 and Rs 1,325 respectively.