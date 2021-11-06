WhatsApp Web to be Accessible Without Smartphone in the Latest Feature

WhatsApp has been constantly making updates to provide better and enhanced features to improve user experience. In the same direction, WhatsApp will be coming up with an upgrade where users can very easily link WhatsApp to devices without the use of smartphones. Currently, users need to keep their smartphones online in order to connect WhatsApp on their desktops. This new feature basically provides all Android and iOS users to use the multi-device feature on WhatsApp. WhatsApp will allow its users to connect on multiple devices without having any need for being online with their smartphones.

How to Access WhatsApp on Multiple Devices?

As of now this new feature where users can connect with WhatsApp on multiple devices has been kept in the Beta stage. To access this optional feature, for now, users need to go to the settings menu and find ‘Beta’ under Linked Devices option. Once the user opts for this feature, they will be unlinked from all the devices and will have to link it again to use WhatsApp on multiple devices. After the fresh link, users will not need to have their smartphones for the login. At present, users need to keep their smartphones near the desktop and online to access WhatsApp which won’t be needed anymore. The linked devices will be allowed to send and receive messages up to 14 days of login if the users don’t manually log out of the device.

There are more than a few scenarios where this feature might be very useful. In case if a person loses their smartphone, they can easily access WhatsApp from a linked device. The feature would also be very helpful in case the smartphones run out of battery. However, users of iOS devices won’t be able to access WhatsApp on any other secondary phones or tablets. They can only link to desktops other than their primary smartphones. Moreover, the users can’t delete a message or conversation through the linked device. These restrictions are only for iOS users whereas Android users don’t have such specifications. They can easily access WhatsApp from a secondary smartphone as well as from a desktop.