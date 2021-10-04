WhatsApp Testing New Feature in iOS Beta Version

WhatsApp, the instant messaging service owned by Facebook is working on a new feature. This feature is allegedly called the Global Voice Message Player. This new feature is claimed to let users listen to voice messages even after leaving a chat window. This new feature was reported to be on cards by the WhatsApp tracker site WABetaInfo, which tracks all new and upcoming features of the platform. For now, users have to keep the chat window open in the background to listen to the voice messages. On leaving the chat, the voice message will automatically stop playing.

New WhatsApp Feature

The Global Voice Message Player feature was spotted to be under development on the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS. It is likely that the platform will plan to bring this service for Android users sometime soon.

As this new WhatsApp feature is under development for the iOS beta version, we can expect it to be rolled out to the users of the stable version of the app to get it via a future update. It is also tipped that WhatsApp may change the appearance of the global voice message player before rolling it out to the stable version of the app. By saying appearance, we mean the colour and interface.

Global Voice Message Player: How It Works?

From the report, the Global Voice Message Player feature is tipped to be pinned at the top above all conversations. It ensures that it is always visible for users who open any tab of the app. Also, it will let users pause and dismiss the voice message at any time. Notably, the Global Voice Message Player feature is touted to be useful when users receive a voice message that is of a longer duration.

This feature has hit the headlines after nearly two million Indian accounts have been banned by WhatsApp. The new IT rules - which came into effect in May, requiring large digital platforms (with over 5 million users) to publish compliance reports on a monthly basis with the details of complaints received and action taken. Also, it was reported that 420 grievance reports were received by WhatsApp in August.