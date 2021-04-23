WhatsApp Will Soon Allow Users to Control Playback Speed of Voice Messages

Popular networking application WhatsApp on Friday started rolling out a new update to its users who are a part of the beta version on Android. This update brings with it a key feature meant for the accessibility of users.

The update consists of the ability to control the playback speeds for voice messages that are sent to users on WhatsApp. The update is available on the latest WhatsApp beta version (Version 2.21.9.4) for Android. However, the prior version, 2.21.9.3, also supports this new feature.

Any user who is part of the beta update scheme from the Facebook-owned application will be able to make use of this feature. In case you wish to download the same, you can register for the beta testing ability via Google Playstore. iOS users, too, can avail download the beta version of the app via the App Store as well.

WhatsApp Added Three Variable Speeds For Audio Playback

The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo a month ago, as per a report by the organisation. WhatsApp has now added three variable speeds for the audio playback, that too with a new and updated UI.

The beta users who have received this update will be able to test it via the playback symbol that comes with the voice message received. The three playback speeds on offer are 1x, 2x and 1.5x.

Initially, the voice message will play at 1x like usual, but, when the user will tap on the icon that is designated for speed, it will begin changing. This will be based on taps, with one tap at 1x, the second tap increasing the speed to 1.5x and the third and final tap for 2x speeds.

Do note, WhatsApp has not provided an option for slower audio message playbacks, so, for those of you waiting for a slower option, it seems you will have to wait a bit longer.

For those unaware, iOS users cannot get this feature as of now since the beta phase with this specific update is limited to Android as of now, with no word on availability for iOS. A public beta is expected to be released soon.