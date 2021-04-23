Samsung’s Most Affordable 5G Phone Might Sport Dimensity 700 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to be the most affordable 5G smartphone by the South Korean tech giant. The device might launch very soon. A new Samsung device has recently been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website by SamMobile. The benchmarking platform reveals some of the specifications of the device which suggests that it might be the upcoming Galaxy A22 5G. Rumours online were that Samsung might offer the Galaxy A22 in both 4G and 5G variants. So it remains to be seen if the company will bring only 4G or 5G or both the variants to India.

Let’s take a look at the specifications revealed of the Galaxy A22 5G through the Geekbench listing.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung device that’s been spotted at the Geekbench carries a model number SM-A226B and it is expected to be the Galaxy A22 5G. The listing reveals that it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and will run on Android 11 out of the box. Further the device is listed with 6GB of RAM. The listing reveals that the device scored 562 in single-core and 1,755 in multi-core tests.

Earlier leaks of the device by @onleaks suggest that the Galaxy A22 5G is expected to sport a triple-camera setup at the rear and come with a 3.5mm audio jack. The device is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display. Further, the device has been tipped to sport a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP additional sensor.

Other rumours about the device suggest that it will be offered in two RAM configurations and in four different colours – Purple, Light Green, White, and Grey. Further, the device was also allegedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which means that it should come to India as well. Another leak by purported case suggests that the device will come with a quad-camera setup instead of the triple-camera setup.

It will be worth the wait to see what exactly is Samsung cooking with the Galaxy A22 5G. There are plenty of other cheap 5G smartphones on offer in India such as the Realme 8 5G, Oppo A74 5G, OnePlus Nord, and more.