Google Pixel 5a 5G Might Run on Snapdragon 7 Series SoC

Google, the search giant is known for its Pixel smartphone lineup across the globe and the company is said to be working on its upcoming next-gen Google Pixel 5a 5G smartphone. In the latest development, it has been reported that the company is planning to launch the smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The same chipset also powered the last year’s Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G. The company has already confirmed that the next-gen pixel phone will be launched in the second half of this year mostly by the end of 2021. Considering the Pixel 4a 5G pricing we can safely expect that the pixel 5a 5G will also be launched in the mid-range.

Google Pixel 5a 5G Chipset Leak

Reports also claim that the company is gearing up to launch the flagship Google Pixel 6 as the successor of last year’s Pixel 5. According to the 9to5Google report, the Pixel 5a 5G is said to be codenamed as Barbet in the latest Android 12 Developers Preview. Multiple references appeared on the Android 12 Preview suggest that the handset will be powered by sm7250, which is the codename for Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC.

At the beginning of this month, a report surfaced on the web tipped that the Google Pixel 5a 5G is not going to be cancelled by the company. The handset is expected to be launched later this year in the United States and Japan. Google is yet to confirm anything about the upcoming Pixel 5a 5G smartphone and it’s advisable to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Going with the previous report, the smartphone was also spotted in a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing, hinting towards an Indian launch. Several reports also claimed that the company is developing its chipset to power the Google Pixel 6. The in-house chipset is internally known as ‘GS101′ Whitechapel SoC. Google is said to be developing this SoC in collaboration with Samsung. It would be interesting to see when the company is planning to launch the mid-range and flagship smartphones.