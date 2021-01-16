Will You Purchase a Mid-Range 5G Smartphone Now? Let’s Talk

5G used to be an affair to flagship smartphones, but the technology has now trickled down to mid-range devices too

By January 16th, 2021 AT 9:37 PM
  • 5G
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 4 Comments

    5G launch in India is still far away, but smartphone brands started launching mid-range 5G-enabled smartphones. The first mid-range 5G phone launched in India was the Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G, and it was soon followed by Xiaomi Mi 10i with the same chipset. And very soon, we will see the MediaTek Dimensity chipset powered 5G phones launching in the country. Telecom operators in several countries have already launched 5G services, but at this point, there’s no path to 5G in India. The country’s leading operator Reliance Jio promised 5G network launch in the second half of 2021, but again, it could be pushed to early 2022. The real question in front of us right now is: will you purchase a mid-range 5G smartphone?

    5G Mid-Range Smartphones in India are Becoming a Reality

    Even at the beginning of H2 2020, 5G an affair to flagship devices or the devices above Rs 40,000. That has changed with the OnePlus Nord as the phone priced at Rs 24,999 offered Snapdragon 765G SoC with 5G support. Later on, we saw the arrival of Vivo V20 Pro 5G at Rs 29,999. Last month, Motorola launched the cheapest 5G phone in India aka the Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G chipset at Rs 20,999, and it was soon followed by Mi 10i. During the upcoming Republic Day sale, the Moto G 5G will be available at an effective price of Rs 17,999, making it the cheapest 5G phone ever to be sold in India.

    As long as brands keeping the prices of the 5G smartphones affordable in India, we can continue purchasing them. For example, the Mi 10i is one of the best smartphones in this segment and the same goes with OnePlus Nord.

    Thanks to the inclusion of 5G on Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the devices’ prices are increased compared to their predecessors. So far, that is not the case with mid-range 5G phones in India as OnePlus, Motorola and Xiaomi launched them competitively. Will you purchase a mid-range 5G smartphone in India right now? Let’s talk.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    TT Desk is handled by TelecomTalk staff writers covering breaking news, live events and more from the world of telecom and technology.

    guest
    4 Comments
    newest
    oldest
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Will You Purchase a Mid-Range 5G Smartphone Now? Let’s Talk

    5G launch in India is still far away, but smartphone brands started launching mid-range 5G-enabled smartphones. The first mid-range 5G...

    module-4-img

    BSNL 4G Tender Witnesses Peculiar Developments

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is planning to start providing 4G services throughout the country. The telco is looking for...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Steps Up Broadband Game, Now Offering OTT Benefits Via Add-On Packs

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started providing users with over-the-top (OTT) benefits on purchase of broadband plans. The telco...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    These Are the Most Popular Broadband Plans from ACT Fibernet in Major Cities

    module-4-img

    Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e Smartwatches to Launch in India on January 19

    module-4-img

    BSNL Rs 365 Prepaid Mobile Phone Annual Plan: 2GB Daily Data and Unlimited Calling on Offer

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Devices to Offer 5G Support in India, Prices Start at Rs 69,999