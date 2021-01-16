Will You Purchase a Mid-Range 5G Smartphone Now? Let’s Talk

5G launch in India is still far away, but smartphone brands started launching mid-range 5G-enabled smartphones. The first mid-range 5G phone launched in India was the Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G, and it was soon followed by Xiaomi Mi 10i with the same chipset. And very soon, we will see the MediaTek Dimensity chipset powered 5G phones launching in the country. Telecom operators in several countries have already launched 5G services, but at this point, there’s no path to 5G in India. The country’s leading operator Reliance Jio promised 5G network launch in the second half of 2021, but again, it could be pushed to early 2022. The real question in front of us right now is: will you purchase a mid-range 5G smartphone?

5G Mid-Range Smartphones in India are Becoming a Reality

Even at the beginning of H2 2020, 5G an affair to flagship devices or the devices above Rs 40,000. That has changed with the OnePlus Nord as the phone priced at Rs 24,999 offered Snapdragon 765G SoC with 5G support. Later on, we saw the arrival of Vivo V20 Pro 5G at Rs 29,999. Last month, Motorola launched the cheapest 5G phone in India aka the Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G chipset at Rs 20,999, and it was soon followed by Mi 10i. During the upcoming Republic Day sale, the Moto G 5G will be available at an effective price of Rs 17,999, making it the cheapest 5G phone ever to be sold in India.

As long as brands keeping the prices of the 5G smartphones affordable in India, we can continue purchasing them. For example, the Mi 10i is one of the best smartphones in this segment and the same goes with OnePlus Nord.

Thanks to the inclusion of 5G on Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the devices’ prices are increased compared to their predecessors. So far, that is not the case with mid-range 5G phones in India as OnePlus, Motorola and Xiaomi launched them competitively. Will you purchase a mid-range 5G smartphone in India right now? Let’s talk.