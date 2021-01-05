Xiaomi Mi 10i With Snapdragon 750G SoC and 108MP Sensor Launched in India

    Xiaomi has revealed its latest device in the Mi 10 lineup namely Mi 10i in India. The highlight of the smartphone is that it is designed, manufactured and specially customised in India to meet the needs of Indian users. The smartphone has a 108MP primary sensor at the rear and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC which means the device is also 5G supportive. The device comes with super-fast charging technology and can charge from 0% to 68% in just 30 minutes. For getting more details about the specifications and price of the Xiaomi Mi 10i, keep reading ahead.

    Xiaomi Mi 10i Specifications

    Xiaomi Mi 10i has launched with a 6.67 FHD+ display which can support up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device smartly adapts between the refresh rate required on the screen depending on the kind of content the user is watching. For the protection of the screen and the device’s body, there is a covering of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and at the back. For additional security, there is a fingerprint scanner mounted at the side of the device.

    The Xiaomi Mi 10i will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box with all the Google apps. The device comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear where the primary lens is a 108MP HM2 sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, macro sensor, and a depth sensor. For clicking selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP sensor at the front. Users will be able to shoot videos in 4K, full-HD, and HD format with this device.

    The Xiaomi Mi 10i comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Xiaomi Mi 10i will ship with a 4,820mAh battery which will come with a 33W fast-charging brick included in the box.

    As mentioned above, the device will charge from 0% to 68% in just 30 minutes. The Xiaomi Mi 10i comes with the same dual-split charge technology as seen on other flagship devices from the Chinese smartphone maker.

    Xiaomi Mi 10i Price

    The Xiaomi Mi 10i has launched in three different variants for India. The first variant which is 6GB+64GB is priced Rs 20,999, followed by the 6GB+128GB variant priced Rs 21,999, and the 8GB+128GB variant priced Rs 23,999.

    The device will be available in three different colours: Midnight Black, Atlantic Blue, and Pacific Sunrise. First exclusive sale of the Mi 10i will be on Prime Day for Amazon Prime customers on January 7, 2021, at 12 PM. The open sale of the device will start from January 8, 2021, at 12 PM through Amazon, Mi India website, and official retail stores of Xiaomi in India.

