OnePlus Nord to Get First Android 11 Open Beta Update This Week

OnePlus confirmed the popular Nord smartphone would receive its first Android 11 Open Beta OxygenOS 11 update this week. On Saturday, OnePlus confirmed this news via its Forums, saying the OnePlus 7 and 7T series will pick up the update soon after. The OnePlus Nord was released earlier this year in August with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 out of the box. And Android 11 will be its first major upgrade. A couple of weeks ago, OnePlus said the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for OnePlus 7 and 7T series is delayed because of a data decryption issue. Otherwise, the 2019 OnePlus phones would have received the Android 11 update by the end of 2020.

OnePlus Nord Android 11 Update: What to Expect?

OnePlus confirmed that it would be seeding the OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 to the OnePlus Nord. OxygenOS 11 brings a lot of new changes to the table like redesigned user interface, new system animations, a new interface for all the stock apps, and the company made the UI look similar to Samsung’s OneUI. Already, OnePlus pushed the OxygenOS 11 update to OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro smartphones, whereas the OnePlus 8T arrived with OxygenOS 11 out of the box.

Next week, OnePlus Nord will receive its first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build. As for the stable release, OnePlus said it will collect user feedback from the Open Beta, tune the software build accordingly until it meets the standards set by the company. Later, OnePlus will conduct stable rollout of Android 11 to the Nord in a staged manner.

The Chinese company also confirmed it worked closely with Qualcomm to resolve the data decryption issue it faced with the OnePlus 7 & 7T series. The company is currently running a Closed Beta test for the 2019 smartphones and it is expecting to release the first OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 & 7T series shortly. For users owning OnePlus 6/6T and Nord 10 5G/100, OnePlus said it would post updates in the future. Do make a note that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100 will get only one major platform update, so the Android 11 will be the last update for both the phones. That said, there’s such news for the OnePlus Nord. Since the Nord uses Snapdragon 765G SoC, we can expect the company to release at least two Android updates- the Android 11 and Android 12 in early 2022.

The OnePlus 7T users are eagerly waiting for the OxygenOS 11 update to arrive on their smartphone. Hopefully, OnePlus releases the update very soon to all the existing phones.